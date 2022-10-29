SF drag icon Juanita More celebrates 30 years of queendom in exhibition

Pearls may be the traditional 30th anniversary gift, but San Francisco drag legend Juanita More is celebrating her three decades in heels with a different present.

The former Empress of the Imperial Council of San Francisco is currently the subject of her own exhibition, which features career memorabilia, costumes and art depicting the House of More matriarch. Entering “Juanita: 30 Years of More!” at the San Francisco Arts Commission Gallery in the Veterans Building, it’s clear Mother More was wise not to go for the jewelry for once (although it should be noted there are some fabulous baubles on display).

“I started pulling things out from under the bed, from the closet, from storage — there was stuff I hadn’t seen in 30 years,” said More. “Once we started to see things laid out, it started to make sense. There was a story.”

As a performer, DJ, activist and queer community power broker, there isn’t much More hasn’t been done. The East Bay native has produced easily the most well-known Pride party in the Bay Area and also co-founded the People’s March & Rally with drag king and activist Alex U. Inn as an alternative to the official San Francisco Pride Parade. More has also raised more than $1 million for local LGBTQ organizations.

And even though she played coy when I brought it up, More is also one of the most obvious candidates for San Francisco’s newly created Drag Laureate position.

The exhibition, which opened Sept. 30 and will be on view through Nov. 12, is curated by San Francisco artist Marcel Pardo Ariza, a Winner of one of this year’s SECA Awards from the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art. And it feels as close as you’ll get to Entering More’s mind, “Being John Malkovich”-style. With so many images of More on display and each gown on view seemingly more elaborate than the last, it’s an epic glamor binge.

“We wanted to give a glimpse of all of the different aspects of Juanita’s practice in the space we had,” Ariza explained. “The artwork, all of the commissions, the naked dinner parties, the dresses, all of the awards, but also the community that I feel like Juanita has so lovingly nurtured. It was a Holistic approach to the exhibition.”

For More, “Marcel was one of the only people on the entire planet that would be able to understand how to do this the right way,” and with only four months to plan the exhibition, there was no time to waste.

Over the years, artists including Josh Katz, J Manuel Carmona, Serge Gay Jr., Simón Malvaez, Elliott C Nathan, Blake Cedric and Guilherme Lemes Cardoso e Silva have all depicted More on her Gay Pride party posters, in paintings and her numerous mural projects around the city. But her longest-lasting creative partnership has been with San Francisco couturier Mr. David Glamamore (who also performs in drag as just Glamamore), the man behind thousands of custom looks More has worn over the years. Given the Acres of organza and excess of bling in “Juanita: 30 Years of More!” it feels fair to say that it’s a designer-star relationship comparable perhaps only to Bob Mackie and Cher — or maybe Bob Mackie and Carol Burnett, depending on the ensemble.

“The day that I met David —” More began.

“I had just finished making an outfit for Cher!” Glamamore interrupted in a flawless demonstration of their artistic-mind melding.

“It’s a conversation we started having that day,” More added, “and we haven’t stopped talking since.”

“Juanita: 30 Years of More!”: Noon-5 pm Wednesday-Saturday. On view through Nov. 12. Free. San Francisco Arts Commission Gallery, 401 Van Ness, SF www.sfartscommission.org

Learn ‘More’ with these five pieces

In Celebration of 30 years of the House of More, The Chronicle asked More, Ariza and Glamamore the stories behind five of the objects in the exhibition.

‘JM Matt Ager,’ (1993) by Matt Ager

This photo shows More in her early days as a drag artist photographed in her longtime Tenderloin apartment. Although More had only started doing drag in October 1992, many of her aesthetic signatures — the winged eyeliner, the high hair and the “mother knows” expression — are already present.

“Juanita showed me this photo when I first went to her apartment, and I became obsessed with it,” said Ariza. “That gaze in the photo to me represented this idea of ​​’just wait to see what I make.’ I thought it was really beautiful.”

Pride 2013 artwork by Serge Gay Jr. and gown by Mr. David Glamamore

The reveal for More’s Pride party poster art every year has become almost as anticipated as the event itself. In 2013, San Francisco artist Serge Gay Jr. painted More with San Francisco landmarks behind her, like the Castro Theater, along with her French bulldog Jackson.

“Sometimes I’m looking at an artist’s style, and that influences what the Pride party itself will look like, what the decor and mood will be,” explained More.

In this case, the art inspired More’s look. The yellow drop-sleeve gown in the poster was based on a concept Glamamore had shared with Gay. The designer liked Gay’s version so much he decided to actually make the dress.

“I thought it was important to add an artwork by Serge because he did the mural at Moby Dick during 2020,” said Ariza of the work “Gear Up” outside the Castro bar. “I thought it was one of the most beautiful works that was created during that year.”

Pride 2017 artwork by J Manuel Carmona

Artist Carmona had just moved to San Francisco in 2017 from Mexico when More took him under her bugle-beaded wing.

“I wanted to make sure he was headed in the right direction, so I asked him to design the Pride poster that year,” More recalled.

When Gay Pride Flag Creator Gilbert Baker died in March of that year, More and Carmona decided to add the flag in tribute. The image later became a mural at 18th and Sanchez Streets in the Castro.

In the gallery, the artwork is shown next to a black gown by Glamamore, accented by an enormous, rippled version of the flag.

Installation view of Naked Dinner Parties

Over the decades, More estimates that she’s had well over a dozen naked dinner parties. The events are a combination of performance art mashed with concepts of a Radical community.

“One of the most interesting things for me as the hostess of the party is seeing people come to the naked dinners that have never done anything like that,” said More. “They are uncomfortable and realize that it’s totally OK, and everybody is really welcoming and really safe.”

For Ariza, the events represented not only More’s work within the community, but also cooking and hospitality as part of her creative practice.

“It’s also just very rare to see any type of photos like this where we’re talking about platonic intimacy where people are sharing food together,” said Ariza.

Pride 2022 artwork by Eyelien and gown by Mr. David Glamamore

The extravagantly ruffled, multicolored gown and matching wig are another instance where artwork inspired ensemble.

“Eyelien’s work is very ’70s, very colorful,” said More, “so it became this idea of, ‘What if we did something really ’70s, like tie-dye?’ “

Glamamore estimated the look contains 60 yards of dyed silk organza. Placed in front of Eyelien’s image, there’s a psychedelic acid trip quality to it that feels so San Francisco.

For More, working with artists is one of her favorite parts of designing her Pride party — and she’s already planning for 2023.







