SF Christian Makes Another Class A Volleyball Final, Will Meet Elkton-Lake Benton

SIOUX FALLS – Saturday’s Class A volleyball championship will pit a program most familiar with state tournament success against one new to the matter.

Sioux Falls Christian, winners of the last five state championships, and Elkton-Lake Benton won semifinal matches Friday at the SDHSAA Class A State Volleyball Championship at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

Semifinals

(4)Sioux Falls Christian def. (8) Elk-Point Jefferson, 25-17, 25-7, 25-15

The Chargers (32-5) had little trouble, with Ellie Lems scoring 12 kills and Peyton Poppema and Sidney Oostra registering 10 each.

Josie Curry had six kills for Elk Point-Jefferson (25-10), who was held to only 18 total kills.

(3)Elkton-Lake Benton def. (2) Miller, 25-22, 25-9, 25-21

Consolation

(5)Dakota Valley def. (1) Wagner, 25-17, 25-11, 25-17

Claire Munch and Jorja Van Den Hul led Dakota Valley (27-8) with 11 kills each, with Sophie Tuttle serving three of the Panthers’ eight aces.

Wagner (32-5) managed only 23 kills, led by 6 from Emma Yost.

(7) Platte-Geddes def. (6) Belle Fourche, 25-22, 25-22, 25-20

Karly VanDerWurff had her second straight match with at least 20 kills for Platte-Geddes (32-7), also adding three aces.

Belle Fourche (27-8) had 10 kills from Mataya Ward.