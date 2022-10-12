SF book festival to highlight Filipino American writers: ‘Our literature is really having a moment’

After the COVID-19 Pandemic sidelined the Biennial event in 2021, one of the nation’s biggest book festivals highlighting Filipino American literature is returning to San Francisco in time for Filipino American History Month.

The Sixth Filipino American International Book Festival, set for Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 15-16, plans to feature more than 50 writers, as well as panels on Emerging genres that infuse the event with hirayathe Tagalog word for Imagination that is this year’s festival theme.

“Our theme is really a reflection of this incredible growth and genuine growth, flowering and fruiting of all the work of these writers in the United States, in the diaspora, in the Philippines,” said co-director Christina Newhard. “Our literature is really having a moment.”

The festival, hosted this year at the San Francisco Main Library, kicks off with a preview of “Larry the Musical,” a production still being workshopped for its San Francisco Premiere next year. The show is based on Stockton Writers Dawn Mabalon and Gayle Romasanta’s “Journey for Justice: The Life of Larry Itliong,” the first book about the Filipino American labor activist who organized West Coast farmworkers and teamed with famed labor leaders Cesar Chavez and Dolores Huerta in the 1960s.

Keynote speakers are Gina Apostol, the “Insurrecto” author who won the 2022 Rome Prize in Literature to work on her next novel about womanhood and radicalism in fin-de-siecle Europe, and Meredith Talusan, the “Fairest” author and founding executive editor of Them, Condé Nast’s LGBTQ+ digital platform. (Newbery Medal-winning children’s author Erin Entrada Kelly was expected to attend this year’s festival but had to bow out Tuesday, Oct. 11, due to illness.)

The event’s finale on Sunday is slated to feature a prerecorded conversation between Investigative journalist and Nobel Peace Prize recipient Maria Ressa and Protocol journalist Benjamin Pimentel, wrapping up a festival that boasts about two-thirds of the featured speakers and authors identifying as female and/or genderqueer, organizers said.

Tracy Badua, author of “Freddie vs. The Family Curse,” said she was honored to be part of the event, which leans into youth-centered writing this year with an expanded children’s offering that includes a new teen program.

“One of the things that drew me to writing for children was that feeling that when I grew up, there wasn’t too much literature for Filipino American kids that was easily accessible,” said Badua, who was born and raised in Los Angeles. “The one thing I wanted, especially with writing about a Filipino American kid, was at no point did I want these kids to be the butt of racial jokes or anything like that. I wanted it to be a book that a kid would be able to pick up and have just a good time reading.”

Badua is expected to be part of a panel called “Writing the Awkward Years: A Middle Grade Author Roundtable” with fellow children’s book authors Cookie Hiponia, Sophia N. Lee and Mae Respicio, Moderated by Randy Ribay, a 2019 National Book Award nominee for “Patron Saints of Nothing.”

Other youth-oriented programming includes a reading by Alameda County Youth Poet Laureate Zoe Dorado and a free writing workshop for high school and college students with Talusan.

“The issues that these authors are bringing to the fore are normal issues that a Filipino child living in America … has to deal with: Asian American violence, bullying because you’re a different color,” said Abraham Ignacio, librarian and manager of the library’s Filipino American Center.

The festival, which launched in 2011, also includes a marketplace, a panel on Philippine Mythology and folklore Hosted by Earl Matito of the “Philippine Campfire Stories” podcast, and a Spotlight on Filipino American theater with Comedy Troupe Tongue in a Mood and SoMa Pilipina’s Bindlestiff Studio, a local performance showcase for Filipino and Filipino American artists.

But festivalgoers don’t have to be Filipino to attend. The event is for anyone who loves literature or wants to learn more about Filipino-centered work, said festival organizer Edwin Lozada, who also serves as president of the Philippine American Writers and Artists Inc.

“We’re not just looking for this Filipino audience. We’re looking for a whole community,” Lozada said. “These are Filipino writers and artists, but their messages are not specifically Filipino. It’s Universal.”

Sixth Filipino American International Book Festival: 10 am-5:45 pm Saturday, Oct. 15; noon-5:15 pm Sunday, Oct. 16. Free. San Francisco Public Library Main Branch, 100 Larkin St., SF filbookfestival.org







