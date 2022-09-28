SF Andrej Stojakovic Includes UCLA Men’s Basketball in Top 4

Arguably the Bruins’ top target left in the class of 2023 has narrowed his choices down once again.

UCLA men’s basketball has been pegged as a top-four finalist for class of 2023 small forward Andrej Stojakovic, the 6-foot-7 Recruit announced Wednesday. The Jesuit (CA) product named Stanford, Texas and Oregon as his other finalists, with all three programs having received official visits and the latter two Universities hosting Stojakovic within the past few weeks.

Duke and Virginia did not make the cut after previously being named to Stojakovic’s top six.

Stojakovic told On3’s Joe Tipton that he was aiming for Oct. 31 as an eventual commitment date, but that he hasn’t officially locked that in just yet.

Coach Mick Cronin and the Bruins have been the long-time favorites for Stojakovic’s commitment, receiving a combined four 247Sports Crystal Balls in their favor in June and July. Several Rivals recruiting experts have predicted Stojakovic to end up with UCLA in September as well.

Stojakovic took an official visit to Westwood on June 14, less than a week after Cronin hired Serbia native Ivo Simovic as a new assistant coach. Stojakovic is the son of former NBA Champion Peja Stojakovic – who is Serbian himself – creating a link between the Younger Stojakovic, his family and the Bruins’ new international coach.

UCLA Assistant Coach Rod Palmer, meanwhile, was a co-founder of the Compton Magic – Stojakovic’s AAU team – creating a second tie between the Bruins and the Carmichael, California, native.

The Magic have produced a handful of UCLA basketball alumni over the past few years. Johnny Juzang, Jaylen Hands, Jaylen Clark, Jules Bernard, Dylan Andrews, Jalen Hill, Ike Anigbogu and TJ Leaf all donned Magic jerseys before playing in Westwood. Stojakovic could become the next if he were to choose the Bruins, although he wouldn’t be the first in his class to do so – four-star power forward and Stojakovic’s Magic teammate Devin Williams committed to UCLA in August.

Stojakovic is a four-star prospect, according to 247Sports, Rivals, ESPN and On3, while the 247Sports Composite has him rated at five stars. According to the 247Sports Composite, Stojakovic is the No. 4 small forward in the country, the No. 5 Recruit in California and the No. 21 overall prospect in his class.

The class of 2023 marks an integral shift in Scholarship distribution and roster construction for Cronin and UCLA. Veteran players Jaime Jaquez, Tyger Campbell and David Singleton are likely spending their final year in Westwood, while freshmen Amari Bailey and Adem Bona have the potential to become one-and-done players.

Four-star forwards Brandon Williams and Devin Williams have committed to being a part of the Bruins’ upcoming recruiting class, which now ranks No. 21 in the country. UCLA is still waiting on decisions from five-star prospects Isaiah Collier and Ron Holland, although neither seems likely to wear blue and gold at the college level.

Stojakovic therefore stands as the most likely prospect to select UCLA as his future destination among their five-star targets. However, the Serbian-Greek teenager has taken his time in deciding which program he will call home, leading to more speculation as time ticks on.

PHOTO COURTESY OF ANDREJ STOJAKOVIC/INSTAGRAM