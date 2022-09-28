SF Andrej Stojakovic Includes UCLA Men’s Basketball in Top 4

Arguably the Bruins’ top target left in the class of 2023 has narrowed his choices down once again.

UCLA men’s basketball has been pegged as a top-four finalist for class of 2023 small forward Andrej Stojakovic, the 6-foot-7 Recruit announced Wednesday. The Jesuit (CA) product named Stanford, Texas and Oregon as his other finalists, with all three programs having received official visits and the latter two Universities hosting Stojakovic within the past few weeks.

Duke and Virginia did not make the cut after previously being named to Stojakovic’s top six.

