Seymour honors Athletes at girls soccer Banquet

The Seymour girls soccer team celebrated its 2022 season in the school’s cafeteria earlier this week.

The Owls finished this season 10-5-2 and were third in the Hoosier Hills Conference.

The team almost defeated Floyd Central in the sectional, but the Highlanders were able to prevail 2-1 in overtime. The effort displayed in that game summed up the season for Seymour, which head coach Greg Musser couldn’t be more proud of.

There were a number of awards to hand out on Monday night.

The Seymour coaching staff started with the first-year varsity award winners, which went to Chloe Auleman, Analise Dominguez, Alessandra Dominguez, Gabby Guzman, Rochiely Zarate-Gibson, Allison Rodriguez and Irene Martinez.

The coaches award went to Auleman, who displayed great sportsmanship and represented Seymour very well both on and off the pitch.

Two Owls earned the most improved player distinction, and that went to Guzman and Alessandra Dominguez.

Rachel Lenart earned the top team player award. She had nine goals and two assists this season.

“Rachel was a Menace up top for us this year,” Musser said. “She had to learn a new style of play this year, but once she figured it out, she was the focus of a lot of other teams.”

Just like there were two most improved players, there were also two most valuable players. The two varsity MVPs were Brooke Trinkle and Nicole Rebber.

Trinkle had five goals and six assists this season from an outside defensive position.

“Brooke is a tremendous player who commanded a lot of attention from other teams when we had possession, as we used her speed and skill along the outside of the field,” Musser said. “On defense, she was responsible for shutting down other team’s top players. She helped our team to 10 shutouts on the season. Without Brooke, we don’t win 10 games.”

Similarly, Rebber scored seven goals and eight assists from a defensive center-mid spot.

“Like Brooke, Nicole was responsible for shutting down the other team’s top players. She drove our defense by setting the tone physically every game,” Musser said. “We ran a lot of offense through her to get the ball forward. Nicole shut down top players in the state and conference consistently throughout the year.”

Katy Roark earned junior varsity MVP.

Seymour had six players make Hoosier Hills all-conference. First team HHC were Trinkle, Rebber and Lenart. HHC Honorable mention went to Jessica Hougland, Elise Hartung and Kate Connell.

Trinkle also earned second team all-district.

Finally, an Honor every Coach loves to give out because it means the Athletes didn’t just excel on the field but also in the classroom, and that’s academic all-state.

The Owls impressively had 10 qualify for academic all-state: Connell, Rebber, Hougland, Maddie Busby, Maely Schrader, Hartung, Lenart, Claire Marshall, Elizabeth Trueblood and Trinkle.

Seymour will lose a lot of Talented Seniors from this season, but the Owls also have a lot of production returning for 2023 and will look to build off of this year’s successful campaign.