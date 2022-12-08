Severna Park JV Girls Soccer Team Secures County Championship

Last year, the Severna Park and South River JV soccer teams finished as co-champions in Anne Arundel County. So naturally, this year’s Falcons had high expectations. They delivered by winning the county championship over Chesapeake on October 24 at Tick Neck Park in Pasadena.

“I challenged the girls after tryouts to put maximum effort into our training and matches to make another run,” said Severna Park JV girls soccer head Coach James Joyner. “To their credit, they rose to the occasion and pulled it out.”

With the highest turnout that the school has ever had for tryouts, according to Joyner, there was heavy competition for roster spots. The coaching staff ultimately chose a group of 22 players that included only five sophomores.

Throughout the season, the Falcons strung together wins without many setbacks. Between the wins, they tied John Carroll from Bel Air and lost to Archbishop Spalding.

“Spalding was a great challenge for the Squad and the loss humbled the team,” Joyner said, “but showed them that the competition was gunning for them and they had to refocus and work even harder in training.”

The rest of the season, the Falcons won out to set up a Showdown with Chesapeake.

“They are talented and well coached,” Joyner said of Chesapeake. “The regular season win over them was very difficult and the game could have gone either way. The Championship was tough, and the match had to be decided in penalties. Luckily for us, the players dealt with the pressure and won the match in penalty kicks.”

The 2022 Severna Park JV girls soccer team included Ellie Ballard, Ella Baxter, Maria Bragg, Grace Ciuba, Maggie Deegan, Nora Gerig, Kelsey Griffith, Emily Hall, Reagan Hunt, Erin Hussey, Emma Lawrence, Mackenzy Luoto, Vivian Major, Isabella Mazzola, Ava McPhee, Addison Murphy, Kiaya Norton , Reese Panuska, Mallory Schaffer, Elizabeth Thompson, Gabi Villegas and Lyla Winship.

The team was led by Joyner and Assistant Coach Johan DeViq.