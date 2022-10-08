Severn was a football afterthought. Until its lacrosse stars got involved.

Seconds after Jacob Todd snapped the ball Midway through the third quarter Saturday afternoon, the pocket collapsed around Severn’s quarterback. It was fourth and eight near midfield, so Todd took off down the right sideline to put Severn into scoring position. Todd hurried to snap the ball for the ensuing play, on which Nickolas Sotiropoulos-Lawrence ran up the middle, sent a defender to the turf after they knocked shoulders and cruised to the end zone in the Admirals’ 56-40 win over Annapolis Area Christian in Severna Park.

Todd and Sotiropoulos-Lawrence wouldn’t have envisioned making those plays a year ago. The Seniors had dedicated their Athletic Careers to lacrosse, which both will play at the Division I level.

This season, many athletes from Severn’s well-known lacrosse program are playing football. With the revamped athleticism, the Admirals (5-1) are enjoying one of their best seasons this century.

“I definitely missed it,” said Todd, who accounted for 312 yards and six touchdowns Saturday. “Giving back to the community and the school and everything, that’s the Joy that I get out of it. I don’t think our Homecoming was this live last year. Everyone’s enjoying it as a community together.”

Severn won three games between 2018 and 2021, including a winless campaign last year. Todd and Sotiropoulos-Lawrence played football as freshmen in 2019 before focusing on lacrosse recruiting their sophomore and junior years.

The football program lost to AACS (0-5) by 26 points last October. Todd and Sotiropoulos-Lawrence, meanwhile, helped transform Severn’s lacrosse program into one of Maryland’s best.

Both have set their college plans. Todd, a four-star prospect as an attackman, will play at Princeton. Sotiropoulos-Lawrence, a four-star prospect as a long-stick midfielder, has committed to Hobart. They wanted to play football a final season, and their teammates followed. In August, the football program attracted 60 players, the most in recent years at the 420-student school.

Sotiropoulos-Lawrence played soccer growing up, so Severn made him its kicker and punter in addition to running back. Todd is Athletic and played quarterback halfway through his freshman year, so he took over the Admirals’ offense. Reid Gills, a four-star lacrosse prospect as a faceoff specialist, likes physicality, so the junior plays defensive back.

On Saturday, players enjoyed the large crowd for their Homecoming game — a turnout typically seen only for crucial lacrosse matches. After the game it was time to mentally pivot: Sotiropoulos-Lawrence is participating in a lacrosse training camp Sunday; Gills has club lacrosse practices on the weekends.

Before that, they danced on the field to “Party in the USA” by Miley Cyrus.