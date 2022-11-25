Severely shorthanded Oregon men’s basketball routed by No. 20 UConn

Oregon has no depth due to injuries. UConn has no such challenges.

The Ducks, who have eight available Scholarship players, made matters worse for themselves by turning it over 17 times and it led to 18 points for the Huskies.

Tristen Newton scored a season-high 23 points to lead three players in double-figures for No. 20 UConn in a 83-59 demolition of short-handed Oregon in the opening round of the PKI Thursday night at Moda Center.

Kel’el Ware had 18 points and nine rebounds and N’Faly Dante scored 15 points for the Ducks (2-3), who were without Keeshawn Barthelemy due to the left foot injury he suffered against Houston on Sunday. Barthelemy’s absence is in addition to projected starters Jermaine Cousinard (knee surgery) and Brennan Rigsby (foot) and reserve Ethan Butler.

Newton scored 21 of his points in the first half and shot 7 of 10 from the field including 5 of 6 from three and 4 of 5 at the free throw line. They added six assists and four rebounds.

Jordan Hawkins, who entered the night averaging 10.3 points, scored 12 of his 18 in the second half for the Huskies (6-0), who shot 45.9% (17 of 37) from three. Adama Sanogo had 12 points and six rebounds and Joey Calcaterra had 11 points and four assists for UConn, which advances to face the winner of Michigan State and Alabama at 6:30 pm Friday at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Will Richardson had nine points and Quincy Guerrier had just five points in 15 minutes and fouled out with 12:11 to go for Oregon, which faces the loss of Alabama and Michigan State at 9 pm Friday also at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

