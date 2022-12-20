Several Rhode Island basketball players have COVID; Thu. game is off

SOUTH KINGSTOWN — The University of Rhode Island will not play its final nonconference men’s basketball game.

Thursday night’s scheduled home Matchup with Milwaukee has been canceled due to a COVID-19 Outbreak among the Rams. The program issued a statement Monday afternoon disclosing that multiple players and staff members tested positive.

URI dropped a 75-66 decision at Georgia State on Sunday and returned home from Atlanta. The Rams called off a scheduled Tuesday afternoon media availability session and the game in a pair of Athletic department emails.

Duquesne is next on the schedule for URI, its Atlantic 10 road opener is Dec. 31. The Rams said in the statement they expect to have enough players and staff members available to play that 1 pm Matchup at UMPC Cooper Fieldhouse. URI will enter with a 4-8 overall record, including 0-2 in true road games.

