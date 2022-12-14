Several Lakeside Georgia Estates highlight this list of golf properties available now (December 2022)

The weather in the Northeast is turning and cold temperatures always bring one thing: a need for a golf vacation. But what’s better than that? Your own golf escape.

Here at Golfweek, we bring you monthly rollouts of Incredible golf properties available now from around the country, and sometimes the world, thanks to our partners at Golf Life Navigators. Just in this list, there are homes for sale in California, Georgia, Florida and North Carolina.

No matter where you want to live, no matter where you want to play golf, you just might find something here.

Carlsbad, California ($1.895M)

Photo from cr.paragonrels.com

Beds: Five

Bathroom: Five

Square footage: 3,639

Special features: Close to three golf courses: The Crossings, Aviara and La Costa. Outdoor fire pit, several fireplaces inside, deck and spacious master bedroom.

Great Waters Course at Reynolds Lake Oconee; Greensboro, Georgia ($2.35M)

Photo from luxurylakeoconee.com

Beds: Four

Bathroom: Five

Square footage: 7,242

Special features: Outdoor putting green, wooded 2.2 acre lot, over 200 feet of waterfront, media room and gorgeous outdoor space with fire pit.

Shadow Wood Country Club; Estero, Florida ($640,000)

Photo from matrix.swflamls.com

Beds: Three

Bathroom: Two

Square footage: 1,922

Special features: Sweeping golf course views, screened-in porch, upgraded everything, stand-up shower and spa in master bathroom and spacious kitchen.

Cullasaja Club; Highlands, North Carolina ($2.9M)

Photo from highlandsandcashiers.com

Beds: Four

Bathroom: Four

Special features: Garden, deck, breakfast bar, wet bar, and fireplace.

Great Waters Course at Reynolds Lake Oconee; Greensboro, Georgia ($2.45M)

Photo from luxurylakeoconee.com

Beds: Five

Bathroom: Five-and-a-half

Square footage: 5,831

Special features: Lakefront, 4.4. acres, fireplace, expansive deck, beautiful master bath and wet bar. This is a must-see property.

The Club At Grandezza; Estero, Florida ($1.2M)

Photo from Zillow.com

Beds: Three

Bathroom: Four

Square footage: 3,098

Special features: Beautiful kitchen with walk-in pantry, wet bar, spacious master bath with tub and screened-in backyard with in-ground pool.

Pelican Marsh Golf Club; Naples, Florida ($4.2M)

Photo from www.johnrwood.com

Beds: Three

Bathroom: Four

Square footage: 4,208

Special features: Corner lot, lake and golf course views, fireplace, Redesigned kitchen and beautiful screened-in backyard area with in-ground pool.

Great Waters Course at Reynolds Lake Oconee; Greensboro, Georgia ($2.995M)

Photo from luxurylakeoconee.com

Beds: Five

Bathroom: Five-and-a-half

Square footage: 5.555

Special features: Unbelievable outdoor space with waterfall, spa and in-ground pool, trail access to the lake, screened-in deck and an elevator.

PGA Golf Club at PGA Village; Port Saint Lucie, Florida ($1.175M)

Photo from Zillow.com

Beds: Three

Bathroom: Four

Square footage: 2.758

Special features: Beautiful modern interior design, breathtaking pool and backyard space, master bedroom with walk-in closet and spacious wine rack. You’re going to want to take a look at this one.

