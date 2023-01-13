Several Hawkeyes step up in overtime win over Michigan

The razor-thin margin between winning and losing in the Big Ten was on display in Thursday night’s game between Iowa and Michigan. The Hawkeyes’ shooting percentage was strong, but only led for a handful of minutes in the overtime contest.

For the majority of the game Iowa just couldn’t get over the hump. But down the stretch, another red hot shooting night from Payton Sandfort led the difference.

His 24 second half/overtime points led all competitors. His 26 total points was second to Kris Murray who dominated once again on a national stage with 27 points and eight rebounds. A third and unlikely Hawkeye delivered a signature performance as well: freshman Josh Dix with 10 points, three rebounds and five assists in 31 minutes.

The Hawkeyes found their stride in the final 13 minutes on Thursday (eight regulation and five in overtime), outscoring the Wolverines by a 31-15 margin to secure a third straight win, 93-84.

