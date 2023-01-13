Several Hawkeyes step up in overtime win over Michigan

The razor-thin margin between winning and losing in the Big Ten was on display in Thursday night’s game between Iowa and Michigan. The Hawkeyes’ shooting percentage was strong, but only led for a handful of minutes in the overtime contest.

For the majority of the game Iowa just couldn’t get over the hump. But down the stretch, another red hot shooting night from Payton Sandfort led the difference.

His 24 second half/overtime points led all competitors. His 26 total points was second to Kris Murray who dominated once again on a national stage with 27 points and eight rebounds. A third and unlikely Hawkeye delivered a signature performance as well: freshman Josh Dix with 10 points, three rebounds and five assists in 31 minutes.

The Hawkeyes found their stride in the final 13 minutes on Thursday (eight regulation and five in overtime), outscoring the Wolverines by a 31-15 margin to secure a third straight win, 93-84.

On Wednesday, Iowa head Coach Fran McCaffery described Michigan’s Jett Howard as “one of the Premiere players in (the Big Ten),” and he was the main Catalyst for the Wolverines on Thursday night. He and Iowa’s Kris Murray established themselves as the game’s most dominant players early, combining for 26 of the game’s first 40 points.

The pace of the game favored the Hawkeyes and they remained close throughout the first half, but the slight difference that manifested itself for most of the game: there weren’t enough consecutive stops on defense.

Michigan, who entered Thursday’s game as a middle of the road team in field goal percentage (44%) and three-point percentage (34%), far exceeded its season totals with 49% shooting from the field and 14 Threes (45%) , spearheaded by Howard’s 34 points.

The Hawkeyes shot well themselves, especially in the first half, but Michigan saw only three instances in the first half when it missed shots on consecutive occasions. While Iowa kept up, Michigan had enough timely stops to keep the Hawkeyes at bay, who outside of Murray only had one other player with multiple field goals in the first half.

The lack of defensive connectivity led to frustration by Fran McCaffery and his coaching staff throughout the second half. A trio of easy Michigan baskets leading to a 51-44 lead prompted a timeout and tongue lashing by McCaffery. They inserted Dix and Sandfort into the lineup which jumpstarted the comeback effort.

Fran McCaffery opted for another tight rotation on Thursday: Dix, Murray, Sandfort and Connor McCaffery played 90% or higher of the second half/overtime minutes with Filip Rebraca not far behind. It shouldn’t be lost that sophomore reserve center Riley Mulvey played admirably as Rebraca battled foul trouble. His career-high 13 minutes kept the front court stable enough. Iowa will more than live with Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson only scoring 12 points in the contest.

Iowa’s wire-to-wire overtime advantage can be credited to the stingy defense during those five minutes. The Hawkeyes held Michigan to just 12% shooting in the period. Rebraca’s timely boards prevented second chance opportunities and for the third straight game, Iowa won the rebounding battle.

Thursday’s game put a spotlight on a few issues, mainly defensive intensity throughout but more importantly it produced good stories. And those stories are coming at the right time as Iowa’s right back into the Big Ten mix with three straight wins. Next up: Sunday at home against Maryland.