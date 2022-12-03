Several Hawaii ties in the 2022 NCAA Women’s volleyball tournament
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) – With the 2022 NCAA Women’s volleyball tournament underway across the country, several players and coaches that made the big dance have a connection to the islands.
The University of Hawaii is making their 29th-straight NCAA appearance with a Wealth of local players and coaches, but there are many more players and coaches from the 808 in this year’s field.
Players:
- Keonilei Akana – defensive specialist, Texas, Kamehameha-Kapalama
- Devin Kahahawai – outside hitter, Texas, Kamehameha-Kapalama
- Saige Ka’aha’aina-Torres – setter, Texas, Iolani
- Lexis Akeo – setter, Pittsburgh, Kamehameha-Kapalama
- Jenna Gabriel – setter, UNLV, Maryknoll
- Alyssa Muraoka – libero, UNLV, Mid-Pacific Institute
- Elena Oglivie – libero, Stanford, Iolani
- Shelby Capllonch – outside hitter, Utah State, Damien
- Zoe Slaughter – libero, Auburn, Moanalua
- Fave Kimsel Moe – libero, Quinnipiac, Punahou
- Chloe Kaahanui – setter, Quinnipiac, Punahou
- Aria McComber – libero, BYU, Punahou
Coaches:
- Scott Wong – head coach, Pepperdine, Punahou Alumni and former UH Women’s associate head Coach
- Dan Fisher – head coach, Pittsburgh, UH Women’s associate head coach 2009-2011
- My terrible Akeo – director of volleyball operations, Pittsburgh, Kamehameha-Kapalama Alumni
- Jaylen Reyes – Assistant coach/recruiting coordinator, Nebraska, Kamehameha-Kapalama Alumni
- Bruce Atkinson – head coach, Delaware State, Hawaii-Hilo Women’s head Coach 2007-2010 and BYU-Hawaii Alumni
- Mike Wilton – Volunteer coach, Utah State, UH men’s head Coach 1992-2009 and BYU-Hawaii Alumni
- Joshua Walker – Assistant coach, Baylor, former UH player 2006-2011 and Coach 2016-2022
- Jerritt Elliott – head coach, Texas, finished collegiate career at UH 1990
- Alfred Reft – associate head coach, San Diego, played for UH men’s team 2004-2006
- Pi’i Aiu – Assistant coach, Northern Colorado, Kamehameha-Kapalama Alumni
Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.
.