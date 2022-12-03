Several Hawaii ties in the 2022 NCAA Women’s volleyball tournament

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) – With the 2022 NCAA Women’s volleyball tournament underway across the country, several players and coaches that made the big dance have a connection to the islands.

The University of Hawaii is making their 29th-straight NCAA appearance with a Wealth of local players and coaches, but there are many more players and coaches from the 808 in this year’s field.

Players:

Keonilei Akana – defensive specialist, Texas, Kamehameha-Kapalama

Devin Kahahawai – outside hitter, Texas, Kamehameha-Kapalama

Saige Ka’aha’aina-Torres – setter, Texas, Iolani

Lexis Akeo – setter, Pittsburgh, Kamehameha-Kapalama

Jenna Gabriel – setter, UNLV, Maryknoll

Alyssa Muraoka – libero, UNLV, Mid-Pacific Institute

Elena Oglivie – libero, Stanford, Iolani

Shelby Capllonch – outside hitter, Utah State, Damien

Zoe Slaughter – libero, Auburn, Moanalua

Fave Kimsel Moe – libero, Quinnipiac, Punahou

Chloe Kaahanui – setter, Quinnipiac, Punahou

Aria McComber – libero, BYU, Punahou

Coaches:

Scott Wong – head coach, Pepperdine, Punahou Alumni and former UH Women’s associate head Coach

Dan Fisher – head coach, Pittsburgh, UH Women’s associate head coach 2009-2011

My terrible Akeo – director of volleyball operations, Pittsburgh, Kamehameha-Kapalama Alumni

Jaylen Reyes – Assistant coach/recruiting coordinator, Nebraska, Kamehameha-Kapalama Alumni

Bruce Atkinson – head coach, Delaware State, Hawaii-Hilo Women’s head Coach 2007-2010 and BYU-Hawaii Alumni

Mike Wilton – Volunteer coach, Utah State, UH men’s head Coach 1992-2009 and BYU-Hawaii Alumni

Joshua Walker – Assistant coach, Baylor, former UH player 2006-2011 and Coach 2016-2022

Jerritt Elliott – head coach, Texas, finished collegiate career at UH 1990

Alfred Reft – associate head coach, San Diego, played for UH men’s team 2004-2006

Pi’i Aiu – Assistant coach, Northern Colorado, Kamehameha-Kapalama Alumni

