Several Georgia Lakeside estates, Florida gem
The weather in the Northeast is turning and cold temperatures always bring one thing: a need for a golf vacation. But what’s better than that? Your own golf escape.
Here at Golfweek, we bring you monthly rollouts of Incredible golf properties available now from around the country, and sometimes the world, thanks to our partners at Golf Life Navigators. Just in this list, there are homes for sale in California, Georgia, Florida and North Carolina.
No matter where you want to live, no matter where you want to play golf, you just might find something here.
Beds: Five
Bathroom: Five
Square footage: 3,639
Special features: Close to three golf courses: The Crossings, Aviara and La Costa. Outdoor fire pit, several fireplaces inside, deck and spacious master bedroom.
Click here for more information.
Beds: Four
Bathroom: Five
Square footage: 7,242
Special features: Outdoor putting green, wooded 2.2 acre lot, over 200 feet of waterfront, media room and gorgeous outdoor space with fire pit.
Click here for more information.
Beds: Three
Bathroom: Two
Square footage: 1,922
Special features: Sweeping golf course views, screened-in porch, upgraded everything, stand-up shower and spa in master bathroom and spacious kitchen.
Click here for more information.
Beds: Four
Bathroom: Four
Special features: Garden, deck, breakfast bar, wet bar, and fireplace.
Click here for more information.
Beds: Five
Bathroom: Five-and-a-half
Square footage: 5,831
Special features: Lakefront, 4.4. acres, fireplace, expansive deck, beautiful master bath and wet bar. This is a must-see property.
Click here for more information.
Beds: Three
Bathroom: Four
Square footage: 3,098
Special features: Beautiful kitchen with walk-in pantry, wet bar, spacious master bath with tub and screened-in backyard with in-ground pool.
Click here for more information.
Beds: Five
Bathroom: Five-and-a-half
Square footage: 5.555
Special features: Unbelievable outdoor space with waterfall, spa and in-ground pool, trail access to the lake, screened-in deck and an elevator.
Click here for more information.
Beds: Three
Bathroom: Four
Square footage: 2.758
Special features: Beautiful modern interior design, breathtaking pool and backyard space, master bedroom with walk-in closet and spacious wine rack. You’re going to want to take a look at this one.
Click here for more information.
