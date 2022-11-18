Several Flames Named To Post Season Soccer Teams

Eemeli Makela

The 2022 Division II Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA) Men’s Soccer All-South Region Teams were announced Tuesday, November 15. The teams were voted on by the sports Communicators in the south region. Lee University men’s soccer player Eemeli Makela was named to the First Team. Makela, an Espoo, Finland native, led the Flames this season with seven goals and six assists. The senior captain led the midfield for the Flames with 30 shots on the year.

Fabain Navarro, a Dalton Ga.

native, and Jeremy Bischoff, a Rankweil, Austria native, were named to the second team. Navarro had three goals and nine assists this season. His nine assists led the Gulf South Conference. Navarro was named to the second team all-south region last season as a freshman. Bischoff anchored the back line for the Flames and also two goals and an assist. Bischoff played the most minutes of anyone on the team at 1298.

Kainan Dos Santos, a junior forward from Sao Paulo, Brazil, of the University of West Florida was selected as the 2022 D2CCA Men’s Soccer South Region Player of the Year. He was also named the 2022 Gulf South Conference Offensive Player of the year. Florida Tech and Mississippi College led the way with three first team selections each. Florida Tech led the way with seven total selections on both teams combined. Thirteen different south region schools had a representative listed.