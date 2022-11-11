Several elite HS basketball players joined the Jr. NBA leadership program

The second cohort of the Jr. NBA Court of Leaders consists of some of the top boys and girls basketball players in the classes of 2024, 2025 and 2026.

Top-ranked boys basketball players Isiah Harwell (No. 5, class of 2025), Isaiah Evans (No. 16, class of 2024) and Bryson Tucker (No. 19, class of 2024) Headline the males. The three top-ranked girls in the class of 2024 — Jaloni Cambridge, Joyce Edwards and Justice Carlton — Headline the female participants.

Players were selected based on their display of leadership qualities during tournaments, camps and other competitions, according to the Jr. NBA guidelines. The group of 12 was selected by a committee from the NBA’s youth development group and contacted with an invitation to participate.

Each player is connected with a mentor from the NBA, WNBA and G League. The group will be given guidance on career advancement and leadership training through webinars, workshops and other advice on topics including decision-making, mental wellness and civic engagement. They also collaborate on social responsibility projects.

Additionally, the group will be taken on educational trips. Programming begins this weekend in Washington, DC, where the Athletes will tour the White House, the National Museum of African American History and Culture, and the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum.

Here is the full list of participants:

Noble Cambridge

Justice Carlton

AJ Dybantsa

Joyce Edwards

Isaiah Evans

Caleb Gaskins

Leah Harmon

Isiah Harwell

Olivia Olson

Jason Richardson II

Bryson Tucker

Ava Watson

More Stories:

Son of NBA All-Star Peja Stojakovic chooses Stanford for college commitment

Duke signs four commits from their top-ranked 2023 recruiting class

Related