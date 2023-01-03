Several Downriver-area volleyball players earn all-region honors – The News Herald

The Michigan High School Volleyball Coaches Association recently released its all-region selections for the 2022 season and several Downriver-area players were honored.

Woodhaven and Riverview led the way in all-region honorees, each with a total of five for this year, in Region 19.

Selected from Woodhaven, which plays in Division 1, were Seniors Julia Downey, Lindsay Marlewitz, Brooke Hart, Ella Thomas and Jenna Jenkins.

Honored from Riverview, which plays in Division 2, was senior Maddie Wieneke, along with Juniors Jacquelyn Scheiber, Audrey Cole, Paige Reckling and Riley Phillips.

Allen Park Inter-City Baptist (D4) had four players picked for the all-region team with Seniors Claire Harrison and Abby Gehner and Juniors Jordan McGuire and Nilah Hughes.

Wyandotte Roosevelt (D1), Trenton (D1), Riverview Gabriel Richard (D3) and Allen Park Cabrini (D3) each had three players selected.

Picked from Roosevelt was senior Maddison Rushlow and Juniors Hannah Havlicsek and Megan Powell.

Chosen from Trenton was the junior trio of Molly Edmunds, Annika Segedi and London Williams.

Richard’s honorees were senior Lauren Pousak and juniors Natalie Neubecker and Delaney Cousino.

Selected from Cabrini were senior Mary Schantz, junior Kate Rozycki and sophomore Carly Roth.

In addition, two Flat Rock (D2) players earned a spot on the 2022 all-region team. Picked from the Rams were senior Alexis Knight and sophomore Madison Stager.