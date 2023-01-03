Several Downriver-area volleyball players earn all-region honors – The News Herald

The Michigan High School Volleyball Coaches Association recently released its all-region selections for the 2022 season and several Downriver-area players were honored.

Woodhaven and Riverview led the way in all-region honorees, each with a total of five for this year, in Region 19.

Selected from Woodhaven, which plays in Division 1, were Seniors Julia Downey, Lindsay Marlewitz, Brooke Hart, Ella Thomas and Jenna Jenkins.

Honored from Riverview, which plays in Division 2, was senior Maddie Wieneke, along with Juniors Jacquelyn Scheiber, Audrey Cole, Paige Reckling and Riley Phillips.

Riverview’s Jackie Scheiber (13) sends the ball over the net during a match at Flat Rock, with the Rams’ Madison Stager (7) and Reagan Higdon (5) across from her on the court. Scheiber and Stager both earned all-region honors for the 2022 season. (Alex Muller – For MediaNews Group)

Allen Park Inter-City Baptist (D4) had four players picked for the all-region team with Seniors Claire Harrison and Abby Gehner and Juniors Jordan McGuire and Nilah Hughes.

Wyandotte Roosevelt (D1), Trenton (D1), Riverview Gabriel Richard (D3) and Allen Park Cabrini (D3) each had three players selected.

Nilah Hughes of Allen Park Inter-City Baptist Waits for the ball to come down during a D4 quarterfinal in 2021 against Ubly. Hughes and three other Chargers were named to the all-region team for 2022. (Alex Muller – For MediaNews Group)

Picked from Roosevelt was senior Maddison Rushlow and Juniors Hannah Havlicsek and Megan Powell.

Chosen from Trenton was the junior trio of Molly Edmunds, Annika Segedi and London Williams.

Richard’s honorees were senior Lauren Pousak and juniors Natalie Neubecker and Delaney Cousino.

Molly Edmunds serves for Trenton during a home playoff match against Gibraltar Carlson on Nov. 1. Edmunds and two other Trenton players picked up all-region honors for the 2022 season. (MediaNews Group File Photo)

Selected from Cabrini were senior Mary Schantz, junior Kate Rozycki and sophomore Carly Roth.

In addition, two Flat Rock (D2) players earned a spot on the 2022 all-region team. Picked from the Rams were senior Alexis Knight and sophomore Madison Stager.

