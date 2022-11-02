Several changes to Indiana football’s depth chart ahead of the Penn State game

The Indiana football program released an updated depth chart ahead of its week 10 game against Penn State. The Hoosiers (3-5) are coming off a bye week and looking to pull off an upset win over the Nittany Lions at home, while also trying to buck a five-game losing streak.

There are several changes to this week’s depth chart. Most notably, on the Offensive line, redshirt sophomore Kahlil Benson and redshirt freshman Joshua Sales Jr. have been elevated to starters at right guard and right tackle, respectively. Benson and Sales have seen an increase in playing time as the season has progressed, and now it appears they’ve taken over the starting roles from Tim Weaver and Parker Hanna.

At wide receiver, the loss of top playmaker Cam Camper for the remainder of the season (torn ACL) forced Indiana to shuffle around its personnel. Junior Javon Swinton is now listed as a starting receiver alongside Andison Coby and DJ Matthews Jr. in the slot. Malachi Holt-Bennett, Emery Simmons and Donaven McCulley maintain their No. 2 status at each of the three receiver spots.

On defense, redshirt junior Beau Robbins has jumped ahead of the redshirt sophomore Myles Jackson as the No. 2 defensive end. Fifth-year senior James Head Jr. reclaimed his starting role against Rutgers, while Robbins had previously been bumped down to No. 3 in the pecking order.

At linebacker, redshirt sophomore Jared Casey is no longer listed in Indiana’s two-deep at the stinger position. Instead, freshman Kaiden Turner makes his first-career appearance on the depth chart as the No. 2 stingers behind the starter Aaron Caseywhile fifth-year Cam Jones is listed at No. 3 as he gets closer to returning from injury.

One other note to keep in mind are impending redshirt decisions as the season winds down. Head Coach Tom Allen said Monday that freshman Omar Cooper Jr. will not play in another game this season in order to preserve his redshirt, which limits a player to a maximum of four games in a season. The same could apply to several other true freshman who have seen the field at various times this season.

Below is the full depth chart: (Players are listed in order of their standing at each position. Any position with “–OR–” denotes multiple players at the same spot on the depth chart)

OFFENSE

Left tackle

Fifth-year senior Luke Haggard

Redshirt freshman Joshua Sales Jr.

Left guard

Redshirt junior Zach Carpenter

Redshirt freshman Vinny Fiacable

Center

Redshirt junior Mike Katic

Redshirt sophomore Cameron Knight

Redshirt sophomore Caleb Murphy

Right guard

Redshirt sophomore Kahlil Benson

Redshirt junior Tim Weaver

Right tackle

Redshirt freshman Joshua Sales Jr.

Fifth-year senior Parker Hanna

Wide receiver

Junior Andison Coby

Sophomore Donaven McCulley

Wide receiver

Sixth-year senior DJ Matthews Jr.

Senior Emery Simmons

Wide receiver

Junior Javon Swinton

Sophomore Malachi Holt-Bennett

Tight end

Junior AJ Barner

Redshirt freshman James Bomba –OR– redshirt freshman Aaron Steinfeldt

Quarterback

Redshirt junior Connor Bazelak

Redshirt senior Jack Tuttle

Running back

Fifth-year senior Shaun Shivers

Senior Josh Henderson

Freshman Jaylin Lucas

——

DEFENSE

Defensive end

Fifth-year senior James Head Jr.

Redshirt junior Beau Robbins

Redshirt sophomore Myles Jackson

Defensive tackle

Fifth-year senior Demarcus Elliott

Redshirt senior JH Tevis

Redshirt junior LeDarrius Cox

Nose tackle

Senior Sio Piotstoto’a

Redshirt senior Patrick Lucas Jr.

Bull

Sixth-year senior Alfred Bryant

Freshman Dasan McCullough

Middle linebacker

Sixth-year senior Bradley Jennings Jr.

Redshirt freshman Matt Hohlt

Stinger linebacker

Redshirt senior Aaron Casey

Freshman Kaiden Turner

Fifth-year senior Cam Jones

Husky

Redshirt senior Noah Pierre

Sophomore Jordan Grier

Cornerback

Fifth-year senior Jaylin Williams

Redshirt sophomore Christopher Keys

Safety

Fifth-year senior Devon Matthews

Redshirt junior Josh Sanguinetti –OR– junior Bryson Bonds

Safety

Sixth-year safety Bryant Fitzgerald

Sixth-year safety Jonathan Haynes

Cornerback

Senior Tiawan Mullen

Redshirt freshman Brylan Lanier

—–

SPECIAL TEAMS

Place kicker

Redshirt senior Charles Campbell

Redshirt sophomore Chris Freeman

Kickoff specialist

Redshirt sophomore Chris Freeman

Redshirt senior Charles Campbell

Punter

Sophomore James Evans

Sophomore Alejandro Quintero

Long snapper

Senior Sean Wracher

Redshirt sophomore Jake Wellman

Holder

Sophomore James Evans

Sophomore Alejandro Quintero

Kick returner

Freshman Jaylin Lucas

Junior Andison Coby

Punt returner

Sixth-year senior DJ Matthews Jr.

Redshirt freshman Connor Delp