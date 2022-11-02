Several changes to Indiana football’s depth chart ahead of the Penn State game
The Indiana football program released an updated depth chart ahead of its week 10 game against Penn State. The Hoosiers (3-5) are coming off a bye week and looking to pull off an upset win over the Nittany Lions at home, while also trying to buck a five-game losing streak.
There are several changes to this week’s depth chart. Most notably, on the Offensive line, redshirt sophomore Kahlil Benson and redshirt freshman Joshua Sales Jr. have been elevated to starters at right guard and right tackle, respectively. Benson and Sales have seen an increase in playing time as the season has progressed, and now it appears they’ve taken over the starting roles from Tim Weaver and Parker Hanna.
At wide receiver, the loss of top playmaker Cam Camper for the remainder of the season (torn ACL) forced Indiana to shuffle around its personnel. Junior Javon Swinton is now listed as a starting receiver alongside Andison Coby and DJ Matthews Jr. in the slot. Malachi Holt-Bennett, Emery Simmons and Donaven McCulley maintain their No. 2 status at each of the three receiver spots.
On defense, redshirt junior Beau Robbins has jumped ahead of the redshirt sophomore Myles Jackson as the No. 2 defensive end. Fifth-year senior James Head Jr. reclaimed his starting role against Rutgers, while Robbins had previously been bumped down to No. 3 in the pecking order.
At linebacker, redshirt sophomore Jared Casey is no longer listed in Indiana’s two-deep at the stinger position. Instead, freshman Kaiden Turner makes his first-career appearance on the depth chart as the No. 2 stingers behind the starter Aaron Caseywhile fifth-year Cam Jones is listed at No. 3 as he gets closer to returning from injury.
One other note to keep in mind are impending redshirt decisions as the season winds down. Head Coach Tom Allen said Monday that freshman Omar Cooper Jr. will not play in another game this season in order to preserve his redshirt, which limits a player to a maximum of four games in a season. The same could apply to several other true freshman who have seen the field at various times this season.
Below is the full depth chart: (Players are listed in order of their standing at each position. Any position with “–OR–” denotes multiple players at the same spot on the depth chart)
OFFENSE
Left tackle
Fifth-year senior Luke Haggard
Redshirt freshman Joshua Sales Jr.
Left guard
Redshirt junior Zach Carpenter
Redshirt freshman Vinny Fiacable
Center
Redshirt junior Mike Katic
Redshirt sophomore Cameron Knight
Redshirt sophomore Caleb Murphy
Right guard
Redshirt sophomore Kahlil Benson
Redshirt junior Tim Weaver
Right tackle
Redshirt freshman Joshua Sales Jr.
Fifth-year senior Parker Hanna
Wide receiver
Junior Andison Coby
Sophomore Donaven McCulley
Wide receiver
Sixth-year senior DJ Matthews Jr.
Senior Emery Simmons
Wide receiver
Junior Javon Swinton
Sophomore Malachi Holt-Bennett
Tight end
Junior AJ Barner
Redshirt freshman James Bomba –OR– redshirt freshman Aaron Steinfeldt
Quarterback
Redshirt junior Connor Bazelak
Redshirt senior Jack Tuttle
Running back
Fifth-year senior Shaun Shivers
Senior Josh Henderson
Freshman Jaylin Lucas
——
DEFENSE
Defensive end
Fifth-year senior James Head Jr.
Redshirt junior Beau Robbins
Redshirt sophomore Myles Jackson
Defensive tackle
Fifth-year senior Demarcus Elliott
Redshirt senior JH Tevis
Redshirt junior LeDarrius Cox
Nose tackle
Senior Sio Piotstoto’a
Redshirt senior Patrick Lucas Jr.
Bull
Sixth-year senior Alfred Bryant
Freshman Dasan McCullough
Middle linebacker
Sixth-year senior Bradley Jennings Jr.
Redshirt freshman Matt Hohlt
Stinger linebacker
Redshirt senior Aaron Casey
Freshman Kaiden Turner
Fifth-year senior Cam Jones
Husky
Redshirt senior Noah Pierre
Sophomore Jordan Grier
Cornerback
Fifth-year senior Jaylin Williams
Redshirt sophomore Christopher Keys
Safety
Fifth-year senior Devon Matthews
Redshirt junior Josh Sanguinetti –OR– junior Bryson Bonds
Safety
Sixth-year safety Bryant Fitzgerald
Sixth-year safety Jonathan Haynes
Cornerback
Senior Tiawan Mullen
Redshirt freshman Brylan Lanier
—–
SPECIAL TEAMS
Place kicker
Redshirt senior Charles Campbell
Redshirt sophomore Chris Freeman
Kickoff specialist
Redshirt sophomore Chris Freeman
Redshirt senior Charles Campbell
Punter
Sophomore James Evans
Sophomore Alejandro Quintero
Long snapper
Senior Sean Wracher
Redshirt sophomore Jake Wellman
Holder
Sophomore James Evans
Sophomore Alejandro Quintero
Kick returner
Freshman Jaylin Lucas
Junior Andison Coby
Punt returner
Sixth-year senior DJ Matthews Jr.
Redshirt freshman Connor Delp