Several Bulldogs hit transfer Portal on a wild day across college football

Monday was, perhaps, the most chaotic day in the transfer portal in college football history.

December 5 represented the day that the transfer Portal was officially open for this transfer window and it blew up as expected. By 10 am, over 800 players had entered the Portal since it opened at midnight. Mississippi State was like every other team in the country and had several players officially enter.

A few of those players had already announced their intentions to enter. The most notable of those was starting wide receiver Rara Thomas. The sophomore had a breakthrough freshman season with 18 catches for 252 yards and five touchdowns and he added another 44 catches this year for 626 yards with seven touchdowns. His yardage led the team in 2022.

Thomas announced his intentions to enter the Portal on Twitter on Friday morning.

“Thank you to the entire Mississippi State coaching staff for giving me the opportunity to play at this level. To the Bulldog fans, I am forever grateful for each of you for welcoming me into the community and allowing me to call this my home for the past two years,” Thomas said in a statement. “With that being said, after a lot of prayer and self-reflection, I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal with two years of eligibility.”

As of late Monday afternoon, Thomas was the only player that’s entered the Portal from MSU that is a starter or has been a major contributor in 2022. Senior Scoobie Ford was the next closest playing in nine games this season with eight catches for 66 yards. Ford played a big role late last season and played in eight games with 19 catches for 247 yards.

Ford entered the Portal as a Graduate transfer after earning a Scholarship this season following an initial walk on. Joining him in the Portal on Monday was a long snapper Rex RobichOffensive linemen Carson Williams and Reed Buysquarterback Daniel Greek and running back Ke’ ​​Travion Hargrove.

Hargrove announced his transfer earlier in the season but withdrew his name to continue to practice and be a part of the team throughout the season. He was a former four-star running back but was passed in the offseason by Simeon Price as the third running back.

So far, the news hasn’t been too bad for the Bulldogs as they prepare for the 2023 season. Thomas is a hit to the wide receiver room and the talented receiver looks to be heading somewhere else in the SEC with Auburn and Georgia reportedly the teams to watch.

MSU has had a lot of good news so far as well. Defensive starters Jaden Crumedy, Jett Johnson and Nathaniel Watson and back up defensive end Jordan Davis have all announced their return for 2023 as well as starting Offensive tackle Kameron Jones. More players are expected to return with an extra season of Eligibility and more are also expected to enter the Portal in the coming days.