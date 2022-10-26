Several Arizona Basketball players make preseason Pac-12 lists

With the 2022-23 Arizona Basketball season almost here, several Wildcats have landed on preseason All-Conference Pac-12 Teams.

Even though the 2022-23 Arizona Basketball season will be starting in the coming weeks, we will first have to get through the annual Pac-12 Media Day which is set to take part in San Francisco on Wednesday.

And making news via social media on Tuesday just ahead of the event was the conference’s preseason selections which are voted on by the Pac-12 Media.

Naturally, Arizona Basketball was well-represented as several of our current Wildcats have earned preseason honors.

Leading the pack for Arizona was junior forward, Azuolas Tubelis. Named to the All-Pac-12 Preseason First Team, Tubelis will be one of the presumptive leaders of this team this season.

Returning to Tucson following a rather successful sophomore campaign, in 2021-22, Tubelis started in 35 of 36 games for the Wildcats and averaged 13.9 points and 6.2 rebounds per game.

Heading into 2022-23, Azuolas will have something to prove as he will likely want to redeem himself following a tough showing in the NCAA Tournament last season.

Next are junior guards Kerr Kriisa and Pelle Larsson! Following solid sophomore campaigns, Larsson and Kriisa were named to the All-Pac-12 Preseason Second Team.

Kerr should be healthy heading into 2022-23 and is coming off a big summer in which he competed with the Estonian National Team. Averaging 9.7 points and 4.7 assists per game in 2021-22, Kerr also shot 34.8 percent from the field including 33.6 percent from three.

Next is Larsson! The reigning Pac-12 Sixth Man of the Year Returns to Arizona after a big summer spent with the Swedish National Basketball Team, and in his first season in Tucson, Pelle had a very respectable year averaging 7.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game.

Last is Oumar Ballo. Named an Honorable Mention in the Pac-12, the former Gonzaga transfer made a sizable impact with the Cats last season as he played behind Christian Koloko averaging 6.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks.

Heading into 2022-23, he should be the Wildcats’ go-to post player, and could be poised for a potentially big season!

