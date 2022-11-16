Several area players honored as WAC girls’ soccer all-stars

Several area players were among those named to the recently announced Western Athletic Conference girls’ soccer all-star team.

Northville had Ryann Morgan, Kaelin Thompson and Leah Valovic named first-team all-stars, while Oppenheim-Ephratah/St. Johnsville Jordan DeNinno and Anderson Eggleston also earned first-team honors.

Fonda-Fultonville’s Emma Crahan and Elinor Slezak were also named to the first team, along with Galway’s Stephanie Martin, Canajoharie’s Giana Murphy and Mayfield’s Jaidyn Chest.

Mayfield had Katarina Agerter and Abigail Chest were named to the second team, along with Oppenheim-Ephratah/St. Johnsville’s Jade Bonneau, Taylor Hayes and Sydney Schell.

Fonda-Fultonville’s Colleen Chest and Talor Ferrucci, Northville’s Lily Klippel and Sophia Reidell, and Fort Plain’s Rylee Herron and Ryleigh Hart also earned second-team honors. Canajoharie’s Kirsten Hyney and Galway’s Kaelin Pitman were also named to the second team.

Schoharie’s Haley Drinon was named Western Athletic Conference Most Valuable Player and a first-team all-star. Schoharie also had Morgan Phelan named to the first team.

Rounding out the first-team selections were Duanesburg’s Morgan Krouse and Alex Moses, Berne-Knox-Westerlo’s Claire Scram and Ashlee Stevens, and Middleburgh’s Cierra DuPont.

Schoharie also had Lily Ballard and Alyssia Bleau named second-team all-stars, along with Berne-Knox-Westerlo’s Claire Curvin and Katie Stevens.

DIVISIONAL ALL-STARS

In addition to league all-stars, the Western Athletic Conference also named all-stars for the Hudson and Mohawk Divisions.

In the Hudson Division, Mayfield’s Katarina Agerter and Jaidyn Chest were named to the first-team, along with Fonda-Fultonville’s Emma Crahan and Elinor Slezak. Canajoharie’s Giana Murphy also earned first-team honors.

Rounding out the first-team Hudson Division selections were Schoharie’s Haley Drinon and Morgan Phelan, Duanesburg’s Alex Moses and Morgan Krouse, and Berne-Knox-Westerlo’s Claire Scram and Ashlee Stevens.

Mayfield’s Sallyann Agerter, Abigail Chest and Chloe Dopp were named second-team Hudson Divison all-stars, along with Fonda-Fultonville’s Colleen Chest and Talor Ferrucci. Canajoharie’s Kirsten Hyney and Tori Blakeslee also earned second-team honors.

Rounding out the Hudson Division second-team honorees were Schoharie’s Lily Ballard and Alyssia Bleau, and Berne-Knox-Westerlo’s Claire Curvin and Katie Stevens.

In the Mohawk Division, Oppenheim-Ephratah/St. Johnsville had Jordan DeNinno, Anderson Eggleston, Taylor Hayes and Sydney Schell earn first-team honors.

Northville, which won the Section II Class D title, had Lily Klippel, Ryann Morgan, Kaelin Thompson and Leah Valovic named to the first team.

Galway’s Kaelin Pitman and Stephanie Martin also earned first-team honors, along with Middleburgh’s Cierra DuPont.

In addition to its first-team selections, Northville also had Sophia Reidell and Ciara Thompson named to the Mohawk Division second team.

Fort Plain’s Ryleigh Hart and Rylee Herron, Galway’s Kendra Peterson and Abigail Gullett, and Oppenheim-Ephratah/St. Johnsville’s Jade Bonneau also was named second-team all-stars.

Middleburgh’s Ciara Armlin also earned second-team Mohawk Division honors.

2022 Western Athletic Conference All-Stars

MVP: Haley Drinon (Schoharie)

First Team

Jaidyn Chest (Mayfield), Emma Crahan (Fonda-Fultonville), Morgan Krouse (Duanesburg), Jordan DeNinno (Oppenheim-Ephratah/St. Johnsville), Haley Drinon (Schoharie), Cierra DuPont (Middleburgh), Anderson Eggleston (Oppenheim-Ephratah /St. Johnsville), Stephanie Martin (Galway), Ryann Morgan (Northville), Alex Moses (Duanesburg), Giana Murphy (Canajoharie), Morgan Phelan (Schoharie), Claire Scram (Berne-Knox-Westerlo), Elinor Slezak (Fonda -Fultonville), Ashlee Stevens (Berne-Knox-Westerlo), Kaelin Thompson (Northville), Leah Valovic (Northville).

Second Team

Katarina Agerter (Mayfield), Lily Ballard (Schoharie), Alyssia Bleau (Schoharie), Jade Bonneau (Oppenheim-Epharatah/St. Johnsville), Abigail Chest (Mayfield), Colleen Chest (Fonda-Fultonville), Claire Curvin (Berne-Knox -Westerlo), Talor Ferrucci (Fonda-Fultonville), Ryleigh Hart (Fort Plain), Taylor Hayes (Oppenheim-Ephratah/St. Johnsville), Rylee Herron (Fort Plain), Kirsten Hyney (Canajoharie), Lily Klippel (Northville), Kaelin Pitman (Galway), Sophie Reidell (Northville), Sydney Schell (Oppenheim-Ephratah/St. Johnsville), Katie Stevens (Berne-Knox-Westerlo).

DIVISIONAL ALL-STARS

HUDSON DIVISION

First Team

Katarina Agerter (Mayfield), Jaidyn Chest (Mayfield), Emma Crahan (Fonda-Fultonville), Haley Drinon (Schoharie), Morgan Krouse (Duanesburg), Alex Moses (Duanesburg), Giana Murphy (Canajoharie), Morgan Phelan (Schoharie), Claire Scram (Berne-Knox-Westerlo), Elinor Slezak (Fonda-Fultonville), Ashlee Stevens (Berne-Knox-Westerlo).

Second Team

Sallyann Agerter (Mayfield), Lily Ballard (Schoharie), Tori Blakeslee (Canajoharie), Alyssia Bleau (Schoharie), Abigail Chest (Mayfield), Colleen Chest (Fonda-Fultonville), Claire Curvin (Berne-Knox-Westerlo), Chloe Dopp (Mayfield), Talor Ferrucci (Fonda-Fultonville), Kirsten Hyney (Canajoharie), Katie Stevens (Berne-Knox-Westerlo).

MOHAWK DIVISION

First Team

Jordan DeNinno (Oppenheim-Ephratah/St. Johnsville), Cierra DuPont (Middleburgh), Anderson Eggleston (Oppenheim-Ephratah/St. Johnsville), Taylor Hayes (Oppenheim-Ephratah/St. Johnsville), Lily Klippel (Northville), Stephanie Martin (Galway), Ryann Morgan (Northville), Kaelin Pitman (Galway), Sydney Schell (Oppenheim-Ephratah/St. Johnsville), Kaelin Thompson (Northville), Leah Valovic (Northville).

Second Team

Ciara Armlin (Middleburgh), Jade Bonneau (Oppenheim-Ephratah/St. Johnsville), Abigail Gullett (Galway), Ryleigh Hart (Fort Plain), Rylee Herron (Fort Plain), Kendra Peterson (Galway), Sophia Reidell (Northville), Ciara Thompson (Northville).

