Seven World Golf Hall of Famers to play in PGA tournament at Hualālai on Big Island : Big Island Now

Seven members of the World Golf Hall of Fame have committed to the season-opening 2023 Mitsubishi Electric Championship on Jan. 19-21 at Hualālai on the Big Island.

German Bernhard Langer is one of seven World Golf Hall of Famers scheduled to compete at Hualālai on Jan. 19-21. Photo Courtesy: PGA Tour

Three-time Champion Bernhard Langer (2009, 2014, 2017) Highlights the list of Hall of Famers. The German star makes his 16th appearance at Hualālai.

Americans Mark O’Meara (14th appearance) and four-time runner-up Fred Couples (13th appearance) are the other two players who have tied it up more than 10 times at the event.

Vijay Singh, Ernie Els and Retief Goosen, who each finished in the top 10 last year, are also set to play in the season opener. Colin Montgomerie, making his first showing since 2021, will be in the field as well.

“The tradition of welcoming World Golf Hall of Fame members to Hualālai will continue in 2023,” Tournament Manager Kelly Fliear said. “We are thrilled to feature seven Hall of Fame Legends this year and can’t wait to showcase their talents to our fans.”

Since 1997, 27 members of the World Golf Hall of Fame have competed in the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualālai.

The Championship is the first official tournament on the 2023 PGA Tour Champions schedule. The limited-field event features winners of PGA Tour Champions events over the past two years, as well as winners of senior major championships over the last five years, and several prominent Sponsor exemptions.

PGA Tour Champions is a membership organization of professional golfers age 50 and older, including 34 members of the World Golf Hall of Fame.

In addition to Langer, Hale Irwin (1997, 2007), Larry Nelson (2001) and Tom Kite (2002) are the other Hall of Famers who have won at Hualālai.

It is a Jack Nicklaus signature course that winds over 7,100 yards with bright green fairways contoured against black lava and along the coast of the Pacific.

All three rounds of the 2023 Mitsubishi Electric Championship will be televised live on GOLF Channel.

For more information on the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, please visit PGATOUR.com.