Seven Volleyball Student-Athletes Tabbed to Academic All-MAC Team

Women’s Volleyball | December 15

CLEVELAND – Seven student-athletes of the Northern Illinois University volleyball team landed spots on the 2022 Volleyball Academic All-Mid-American Conference Team, the league’s office announced Thursday.

Brianna Scuric (East Troy, Wis./East Troy) caps her time as a Huskie with her third-straight plaudits while Ella Mihacevich (Brunswick, Ohio/Padua Franciscan) earned her second-straight Academic All-MAC honor.

Francesca Bertucci (Chicago, Ill./De La Salle), Charlie Atiemo (Milford, Mich./Farmington Hills Mercy), Sophie Hurt (Elmhurst, Ill./IC Catholic Prep), Katie Jablonski (Elburn, Ill./Kaneland) and Jada Cerniglia (Cross Plains, Wis./Middleton) all debuted on the Academic All-MAC Team.

Brianna Scuric Sr., Nutrition, Dietetics, & Wellness, 3,947

Francesca Bertucci So., Undecided, 3.796

Ella Mihacevich Jr., Accountancy, 3.74

Charlie Atiemo So., Biological Sciences, 3.448

Sophie Hurt Undeclared (Business), So., 3.429

Jada Cerniglia So., Media Studies, 3.407

Katie Jablonski Sr., Finance, 3.262

To qualify for the Academic All-MAC Team, a student-athlete must have at least a 3.20 cumulative grade point average and have participated in at least 50 percent of the contests scheduled or completed.