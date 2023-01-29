Seven Trojans among Pro Football Focus’ Top 101 players for the 2022 college football season

Pro Football Focus selected seven Trojans for its postseason Top 101 college football player ranking for the 2022 season on Friday: quarterback Caleb Williams, Offensive lineman Andrew Vorhees, Offensive lineman Brett Neilon, defensive lineman Tuli Tuipulotu, wide receiver Jordan Addison, cornerback Mekhi Blackmon and safety Calen Bullock. No surprise that Williams led the pack as the No. 1 overall player following his 2022 Heisman campaign. Williams was also the No. 1 player in ESPN’s Top 100 ranking.

Williams became Head Coach Lincoln Riley’s third quarterback in the last six years to win the Heisman Trophy, joining Oklahoma‘s Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray. The sophomore excels outside of the original play design. Outside of structure, Williams led the Nation in passing yards (707), passing touchdowns (seven) and big-time throws (10).

The Colorado cornerback transfer Blackmon made the Top 30 as the No. 27 overall player. Blackmon was USC’s top cornerback and earned first-team All-Pac-12 honors. Blackmon was not on any initial top player lists going into the season.

Blackmon’s 91.1 coverage grade ranked third among FBS Corners this season. The redshirt senior allowed a 0.0 passer rating when targeted in man coverage. Blackmon’s 22.2% completion rate allowed in man was tied for the fifth lowest in the country.

The All-American sophomore safety Bullock just cracked the Top 4o at No. 39 overall.

Bullock’s 89.0 coverage grade tied for fourth among Power Five safeties this season. His five interceptions also tied for fourth in that same group.

Tuipulotu, who led the Nation in sacks, joined Bullock, Williams and Blackmon among the Top 50 at No. 44.

Tuipulotu was one of the most productive pass rushers in college football this season, with his 13 sacks tied for the most in the country and his 56 pressures ranking ninth.

The star wide receiver and 2021 Biletnikoff Award Winner Addison made the list at No. 55

The former Biletnikoff Award Winner failed to match his 2021 production, but he still thrived. After transferring to USC, Addison teamed up with Heisman Winner Caleb Williams and nearly led the Trojans to the College Football Playoff. They led the team with 875 yards and eight touchdowns. It may have been a down year by his standards, but Addison still set himself up to be a first-round pick in the upcoming draft.

Long-time starting center and All-American Neilon cracked the list at No. 64.

Neilon was the big guy in the middle leading the charge for USC’s dominant Offensive line. They finished second in the FBS in both run-blocking and pass-blocking grades.

The All-American guard Vorhees rounded out the group at No. 74.