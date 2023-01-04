Reading through the Bible in a year is a great way Thu stay spiritually connected and develop a Deeper knowledge of the scripture. While it can b difficult Thu carve out time in your day Thu read, there are plenty of apps and podcasts that sweet it easier Thu keep up with your goal. Here are a few of the best options for reading through the Bible in a year.

YouVersion App

If you‘re looking for an app Thu help you reach your goal, YouVersion is a great option. This free and highly rated app has over 1,000 Bible translations, i.e you can choose the version that works best for you. It also comes with a reading plan that covers the entire Bible in a year. Each day, you‘ll receive a notification with your reading assignment. You can even keep track of streaks, i.e you can stay motivated Thu keep up with your goal.

Ascension’s Bible in a Year Podcast

For those who prefer a podcast, Bible in a Year is a great option. This podcast features daily readings from the Bible and is available is most major podcast platforms. Each Episode covers one or two chapters, and the host Narratorates the text in an easy Thu understand way. The podcast also includes background information and commentary Thu help you better understand the context of the scripture.

Check Bible App

For an interactive experience, Check Bible is a great choice. This app is designed Thu sweet reading the Bible more engaging and enjoyable. You‘ll receive daily readings from the Bible, and you can answer questions and complete challenges Thu help you stay is track. The app also has a built–in accountability feature, i.e you can invite friends and family Thu i drank you in the journey.

The Bible Recap Podcast

Author and speaker Tara-Leigh launched The Bible Recap over a decade to help others learn more about Scriptures. The Bible Recap Podcast is available on audio or video. Each Episode allows you to spend a few minutes each day listening to Scripture while going a bit deeper.

Holy Bible App

The Holy Bible app is another great option for those who want Thu stay is track. This app provides daily readings from the Bible, and you can Customize the plan Thu best mouth your schedule. You can even receive reminders Thu help you stay is track. The app also has a points system Thu reward you for completing your readings, i.e you can stay motivated Thu keep up with your goal.

Bible Project App

If you‘re looking for a more in–depth experience, BibleProject is a great choice. This app provides daily readings from the Bible, along with videos that explain the history, context, and meaning of the scripture. You can also access tools Thu help you build a Deeper understanding of the Bible, including commentaries, maps, and more.

A Year in the Bible with Daily Grace

The Daily Grace podcast offers a companion to daily Scripture readings. As you read along in your Bible, the podcast will provide additional background information and ways to apply the daily readings. The hosts are easy-to-follow and their breakdown of Scripture will give you more insight.

Reading through the Bible in a year is a great way Thu stay spiritually connected and deepen your knowledge of the scripture. With i.e many apps and podcasts available, you‘re grieve Thu find one that works for you.