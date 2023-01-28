Seven-time All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo remembers his ‘welcome to the NBA’ moment against the Indiana Pacers

The Giannis Antetokounmpo that everyone knows now is one of the premier talents in the NBA. The two-time MVP is a candidate for the award every season for the Milwaukee Bucks, and after being announced as an All-Star Captain earlier this week, the 2021 NBA Champion is now a seven-time All-Star.

“You can never take it for granted,” Antetokounmpo said of receiving that honor for the seventh time.

The Bucks played their first game since the announcement on Friday in Indianapolis against the Indiana Pacers. The Greek Freak finished with 41 points in a win, and he was as dominant as ever. But he remembers not being so dominant, and in a full circle moment, he recalled that his “welcome to the NBA” moment coincidentally also happened in Indianapolis during his rookie season

