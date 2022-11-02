Seven Tar Heels Named Women’s Soccer All-ACC

– Seven University of North Carolina Women’s soccer student-athletes were among those decorated with All-ACC honors by a vote of the league’s 14 head coaches the conference announced Wednesday.

Senior defender Tori Hansen junior midfielder Sam Meza and redshirt freshman forward Ally Sentnor earned first-team honors, while junior forward Avery Patterson was named second team and freshman defender Tessa Dellarose was voted onto the third team.

Dellarose was also an ACC all-freshman team selection as was forward Maddie Dahlien.

It’s the first all-conference selection for Hansen and Patterson, while Meza received all-league accolades for the third consecutive season after being named second team as a sophomore and third team as a freshman.

Carolina, Notre Dame and Florida State – currently ranked No. 2, 4 and 5 in the nation, respectively – each had three All-ACC honorees on the first team. FSU led all programs with seven players across the non-freshman squads, while UNC tallied five.

Hansen, the only two-time ACC Defensive Player of the Week this season, leads the Tar Heels with more than 1,500 minutes on the pitch, playing all 90 minutes in 14 of 18 games. She ranks second nationally in penalty kicks made with four and is currently second on the team in scoring with seven goals and 14 points.

Despite being limited by injury in 2022, Meza has averaged more than 56 minutes per game in 14 matches. She is one of four Tar Heels with four assists this year to go along with a pair of goals, including the game-winner against Pitt.

Patterson is tied for sixth in the conference in both goals (9) and points (21), leading Carolina in both categories. Sentnor ranks third on the team in goals scored (5) and is fourth in points (12). Patterson and Sentnor are tied for the team lead in game-winning goals with three each.

Dellarose started all 18 games as a true freshman, playing nearly 1,100 minutes. Dahlien also played in all 18 games and started each of the final five games of the regular season after winning the start against Pitt. She scored her first collegiate goal against the Panthers in the Tar Heels’ 4-0 win.

Top-seeded North Carolina takes the pitch in the semifinals of the ACC Tournament Thursday, Nov. 3, against fifth-seeded Duke. The match is scheduled for 5:30 pm at Wake Med Soccer Park in Cary, NC