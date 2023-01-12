Seven Tar Heels Called Up To US Soccer U18/19 WNT Camp

– Three current UNC Women’s soccer student-athletes and four signees have been called in for the 2023 Women’s Youth National Team Under-18/Under-19 combined training camp at the US Soccer National Training Center in Carson, Calif.

Representing the Tar Heels will be Tessa Dellarose , Miss Reason and Ally Sentnor along with signees Savannah King, Mia Oliaro, Melina Rebimbas and Evelyn Shores.

The camp will run from January 15 through January 22. All the players in camp are age-eligible for the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup, the host of which has yet to be determined. Players born on or after Jan. 1, 2005, are age-eligible for the U-19 WYNT Player Pool and players born on or after Jan. 1, 2006, are age-eligible for the U-18 WYNT Player Pool.

Sentnor played for the USA at the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica, while King and Rebimbas competed in the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in India for the Stars and Stripes. Oliaro would have made the U-17 Squad if not for injuries.

Dellarose and Reason took part in the U-20 training camp in October 2021.

Dellarose and Sentnor were both Freshmen All-America and All-ACC selections this past season, while Reason sat out the year to redshirt.

Rebimbas (No. 3), Shores (No. 6) and King (No. 10) are each ranked inside the top 10 in the IMG Top 150 Club Player Rankings for 2023. Oliaro is ranked No. 16 and helps form the nation’s top-ranked recruiting class.