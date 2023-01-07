Seven Ohio State Signees Set To Play In 2023 All-American Bowl

Ohio State will once again be well-represented at the All-American Bowl on Saturday afternoon, as seven signees are set to take part in the annual high school showcase at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

Wide receivers Brandon Inniss and Carnell TateOffensive lineman Luke Montgomery and safety Malik Hartford will play for the East squad, while quarterback Lincoln Kienholzdefensive end Joshua Mickens and cornerback Calvin Simpson-Hunt will suit up for the West.

