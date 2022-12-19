Seven Ohio State football players received degrees on Sunday

We often forget about the student part of student-athlete until we get news like what we received on Sunday. That’s because seven current Ohio State football players, the same ones we cheer for every Saturday, achieved one of the most significant life achievements by receiving their college degrees.

All told, 49 current and former Ohio State Athletes walked across the stage in the Schottenstein Center at 2 pm Sunday during the 2022 fall commencement. Seven players from the current team that’s in the middle of preparing for the Matchup with Georgia in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal, along with one former Buckeye were a part of all of the festivities.

Here’s a look at all eight current and former Ohio State football players that can frame and hang their degrees from THE Ohio State University after this weekend.