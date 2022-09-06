Seven new teams enter this week’s top 25 lists

HighSchoolOT updates its football rankings each week, using a Top 25 for the eastern and western halves of the state. The counties are divided the same way the NC High School Athletic Association divides them for playoff purposes. To compare to last week’s rankings, click here.

West Top 25: There were some big results last week, allowing Kings Mountain and Reagan to leapfrog their way into the top 10. Northwest Guilford, its only loss coming to No. 1 East Forsyth, joins the rankings as do undefeated teams Olympic and Watauga. Porter Ridge, Burns, and Glenn fell out.

East Forsyth 2-0 Chambers 2-1 Mallard Creek 1-2 Providence Day 3-0 Hough 1-1 Grimsley 2-0 Ardrey Bell 3-0 Charlotte Catholic 2-1 Kings Mountain 3-0 Reagan 2-1 Hickory Ridge 2-1 Weddington 2-1 Charlotte Christian 2-1 Mount Tabor 3-0 AC Reynolds 3-0 Providence 2-1 Butler 2-1 Monroe 3-0 East Lincoln 3-0 Southeast Guilford 2-0 Myers Park 0-3 Oak Grove 3-0 Olympic 3-0 Northwest Guilford 2-1 Watauga 3-0

Eastern Top 25: New Hanover’s Week 1 blowout loss to New Bern is officially forgiven. The Bears have looked the part of a No. 1 team, and the Wildcats knocked off Butler all the way in Mecklenburg County. So New Hanover goes from unranked to No. 15, with Eastern Alamance, Clinton, and Knightdale also joining the fray. Terry Sanford tumbled out of the rankings as did Middle Creek, Jack Britt, and Scotland.

New Bern 3-0 Wake Forest 3-0 Hillside 3-0* Leesville Road 3-0 Cardinal Gibbons 1-2 Cleveland 3-0 Millbrook 3-0 Rolesville 2-1 Heritage 3-0 Havelock 2-0 Seventy-First 2-0 Jacksonville 2-0 Westover 3-0 JH Rose2-1 New Hanover 2-1 Hoggard 2-1 Wallace-Rose Hill 2-1 Lee County 3-0 Holly Springs 2-1 Hertfordshire 3-0 Tarboro 2-1 Northern Nash 3-0 Eastern Alamance 3-0 Clinton 2-1 Knightdale 3-0

*Hillside led Dudley 15-8 at halftime. We have counted it as a win for Hillside here, but that may be subject to change.