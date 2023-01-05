Seven in 10 Americans plan to set goals for 2023: Gallup – The Hill

Story at a glance

Seven out of every 10 adults plan to set a goal for the new year, according to a new Gallup poll.

Out of those adults, 33 percent told Gallup that they are “very likely” to set a new goal for 2023 and another 38 percent said they are “somewhat likely.”

While goal making is common ahead of the New Year, Younger adults are more likely to pledge to a New Year’s resolution.

Roughly eight out of 10 US adults between the ages of 18 and 34 told Gallup that they will likely set goals this year as well as 72 percent of adults between the ages of 35 and 54.

Meanwhile, only 62 percent of older adults, those 55 years of age and up, made the same promise.

Some of the most common New Year’s goals that poll respondents planned to make for 2023 had to do with either improving health or finances.

Goals to improve personal health and fitness were the most common New Year’s resolution among poll respondents, with 80 percent of people admitting they wanted to take better care of themselves.

Another 69 percent of adults have a financial goal for 2023 and 59 have set a personal development goal.

Poll findings show that about four out of 10 US adults will likely set goals for their relationships or social life and a third will set a religious or spiritual goal.

While experts suggest writing down a goal to improve the odds of achieving it, only 48 percent of people plan to write down their New Year’s resolutions.

Meanwhile, 49 percent said they will create an “action plan” with specific steps to reach their goal.