Seven-Goal Night Pushes ‘U’ Past Badgers

It was all Maroon and Gold Friday night as the No. 2/3 Minnesota men’s hockey team poured on seven goals opening a B1G series against Wisconsin, winning 7-1 inside 3M Arena at Mariucci.

A four-goal first period set the tone for the Golden Gophers (14-5-0 overall, 9-2-0 B1G) and three different lines scored at least one goal to claim game one of the Border Battle over the Badgers (7 -10-0 overall, 1-8-0 B1G). Logan Cooley continued his dominant effort of late behind a three-point night, while Matthew Knies added three assists and the ‘U’ defensemen tallied five points from the blue line.

The golden-clad Gophers got the early jump on the visitors with their top line creating instant offense and ignited the crowd as Cooley’s Patience paid off four minutes into the contest. The freshman stickhandled through the slot and had a wide-open cage as a Badgers defender knocked both the goaltender and the net out of position. Less than a minute after Killing off a penalty, Minnesota doubled its advantage as Jaxon Nelson blasted a one-timer high over the glove of the netminder off a beautiful feed from Bryce Brodzinski . Wisconsin cut the margin in half on its second power-play chance of the night.

It only took 29 seconds for the home side to break the action open as Brodzinski and Cooley both scored in that span to stretch the advantage to 4-1 in the final two minutes of the opening frame. Brodzinski buried a shot on the man advantage as he found himself alone at the top of the Circle before Cooley added his second tally, skating in all alone from center ice.

Rhett Pitlick made it a 5-1 game during the second Stanza when the sophomore came streaking up the left boards and whistled a shot off the far post that forced the Badgers to change their goalie. Cal Thomas started the Rush and earned his first Collegiate point, banking the outlet pass from inside his own defensive zone. Not to be outdone by his classmate, it was another freshman that found the scoresheet as Ryan Chesley unloaded a slapshot, getting his first goal wearing the Maroon and Gold as the clock had yet to reach the midpoint of the game. The crowd roared its approval, giving the Mahtomedi, Minn., product a standing ovation as the Gophers hit a half dozen.

Aaron Huglen made his bid for the highlight reel in the third period as he swiped a puck at his defensive blue line, spun around the closest Badger and went alone on goal. The sophomore quickly went forehand to backhand and slid the puck between the goalie’s legs giving the Gophers their most goals in a game this season.

As he’s done all season long, Justen Close was a rock between the pipes for Minnesota and kept the visitors in check to maintain the lopsided score on the board. The reigning B1G First Star of the Week finished with 37 saves, including double digits in each period.

Noteworthy

Cooley’s three-point night is the sixth-consecutive game with multiple points for the Pittsburgh, Pa., native … Brodzinski now has goals in three-straight outings and four of his last five Appearances … Knies totaled three assists Friday extending his season-long point streak to four … With Pitlick’s goal, the Plymouth, Minn., native has six goals over his previous seven contests … Minnesota got points from five different Defenders recording one goal and four assists … The Gophers are now 8-2 in the first game of a series in 2022-23 … Freshman Charlie Strobel got his first taste of the Border Battle that has family ties as both his father and Uncle played for the Badgers … The Gophers were whistled for two penalties in the first period snapping a streak of 218:06 (nearly four games) without being called for an infraction … The series with the Badgers is the first Minnesota has played since the season opener where its opponent was not ranked or receiving votes in the national polls.

Next Up: Home vs. Wisconsin (Dec. 10)

Minnesota plays its final regular season game of the 2022 calendar year Saturday at 6 pm when it hosts Wisconsin at 3M Arena at Mariucci presented by M Health Fairview. Tune in for the game on Bally Sports North or listen on the Gopher Radio Network 103.5 FM / AM 1130, while the first 1,000 fans who attend the game will receive a free ceramic Gopher Hockey mug.