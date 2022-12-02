Seven from Men’s Soccer Named Daktronics NAIA Scholar-Athletes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has announced the 2022 Daktronics NAIA Men’s Soccer Scholar-Athletes with a nearly 1,000 student-athletes recognized. St. Thomas (Fla.) and Morningside (Iowa) Featured 23 recipients, which was tied for the most nationally. Florida National followed behind with 17 and Oregon Tech with 14.

This Fall, the Daktronics-NAIA Scholar-Athlete program recognizes men’s soccer players from 170 institutions. In order to be Nominated by an institution’s head Coach or sports information director, a student-athlete must maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale, must appear on the Eligibility certificate for the sport and have attended one full year at said institution.

To learn more about the Daktronics NAIA Scholar-Athlete program, click HERE.