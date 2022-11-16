Seven from Galion are All-MOAC soccer teams

GALION – Galion was represented well in All-Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference soccer honors.

In total, seven Tigers were named to the first and second teams, along with honorable mention — four boys, three girls.

First teamers included sophomore Max Albert and senior Jack Hart for the boys (5-11-2). Hart was third in the league with 19 goals and seven assists for 45 points while Albert was one of the best all-around players in the league. Junior Mia Felder was the lone representative for the girls (2-12-1).

On the second team were sophomore Brant Walker and junior Rilynn Keinath, while freshman Braylen Beachy and junior Autymn Bennett.

Below are the All-Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference soccer teams in full.

All-Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference Soccer 2022

BOYS

First Team

Gage Weaver, Ontario; James Stewart, Ontario; Carter Weaver, Ontario; Brandon Litteral, Ontario; Zain Fulmer, Ontario; Max Albert, Galion; Jack Hart, Galion; Connor Hauger, Clear Fork; Jaden Beachy, Clear Fork; Gabe Douce, River Valley; Hudson Pollock, River Valley; Zane Sheets, Highland

MOAC Player of the Year: Chris McClenathan, Ontario

MOAC Coach of the Year: Conner Hauger, Clear Fork

Second Team

Will Saltzgiver, Ontario; Carter Walters, Ontario; Evan Ruhe, Ontario; Bronson Frost, Clear Fork; Liam Beer, Clear Fork; Griffin Blakey, Clear Fork; Brant Walker, Galion; JR Bates, River Valley; Kale Robbins, River Valley; Jordan Hensley, Marion Harding; Caleb Hunter, Highland; Dylan Thomas, Highland

Honorable Mention

Jackson Shipley, Marion Harding; Jack Dudley, Clear Fork; Braylen Beachy, Galion; Cody Thomas, Highland; Noah Williams, River Valley; Cody Thompson, Pleasant; Jace Young, Ontario

GIRLS

First Team

Hattie Yugovich, Ontario; Adi Turnbaugh, Ontario; Addi Pittman, Ontario; Whitney Waddell, Pleasant; Annika Labaki, Clear Fork; Kylie Belcher, Clear Fork; Lilly Wortman, Clear Fork; Halle Snyder, River Valley; Izzy Arnett-Tomasek, Highland; Taylor Iden, Marion Harding; Mary Wilkins, Shelby; Mia Felder, Galion

MOAC Player of the Year: Adi Turnbaugh, Ontario

MOAC Coach of the Year: Larry Atkinson, Ontario

Second Team

Elaina Seif, Ontario; Jakiah Trammell, Ontario; Sarah Hendrix, Ontario; Sophia Perry, Clear Fork; Avary Wine, Clear Fork; Brinley Barnett, Clear Fork; Arizona Graszl, Shelby; Brooklyn Gwirtz, Shelby; Amarie Morgan, Highland; Kaya Brown, River Valley; Makyah Rodgers, River Valley; Rilynn Keinath, Galion

Honorable Mention

Renee Anders, Clear Fork; Autymn Bennett, Galion; Bryn Orr, Highland; Ivy Riddell, Marion Harding; Kamashya Shaw, Ontario; Adisyn Hall, Pleasant; Baggy Riegel, River Valley; Mackenzie Martincin, Shelby