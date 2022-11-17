Seven Empire 8 Standouts Named to 2022 CSC Men’s Soccer Academic All-District® Team

Men’s Soccer | 11/16/2022 12:57:34 PM

Seven Empire 8 Student-Athletes from five different institutions were selected to the 2022 College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-District® Men’s Soccer NCAA Division III Team, which recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom.

The 2022 Academic All-District® Men’s Soccer Teams, selected by College Sports Communicators, recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. The CSC Academic All-America® program separately recognizes soccer honorees in four divisions — NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and NAIA. In order to be eligible for both All-District and All-American consideration, student-athletes must be at least a sophomore academically, hold a 3.30 cumulative GPA or above and be a starter or important reserve for their respective teams.

Academic All-District® honorees advance to the CSC Academic All-America® ballot. First-, second- and third-team Academic All-America® honorees will be announced in early December. The CSC Academic All-District® teams include the student-athletes listed on the following pages.

Below are the Empire 8 selections.

ALFRED UNIVERSITY

Matthew Wedzik, Sr., M, North East, PA – Business Administration

ELMIRA COLLEGE

Zachary Raffino, Sr., GK, Bethlehem, PA – Biology

HARTWICK COLLEGE

Jim Mahony, Jr., M, Bournemouth, England – Psychology

NAZARETH COLLEGE

Cuneyt Vardar, Gr., F, Webster, NY – Physical Therapy

Andrew Vogler, Sr., M, Dansville, NY – Physical Therapy

RUSSELL SAGE COLLEGE

Ian Maguire, Jr., D, Dunstable, MA – Biology

Christian Valstuen, Fifth Year, M, Lillestrom, Norway – Health Sciences

The Division II and III CSC Academic All-America® programs are partially financially supported by the NCAA Division II and III national governance structures to assist CSC with handling the Awards fulfillment aspects for the 2022-23 Divisions II and III Academic All-America® programs . The NAIA CSC Academic All-America® program is partially financially supported through the NAIA national office.ember.

