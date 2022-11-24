Seven Earn CSC All-District Honors for Augustana Football

SIOUX FALLS, SD – The Augustana football team had seven of its student-athletes selected by College Sports Communicators (formerly CoSIDA) to the 2022 Academic All-District team. The honorees for the Vikings are Peyton Buckley , Mitchell Goodbary , CJ James , TJ Liggett , Ben Limburg , Logan Uttecht and That is, Weber .

The 2022 Academic All-District® Football Teams, selected by College Sports Communicators, recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. The CSC Academic All-America® program separately recognizes football honorees in four divisions — NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and NAIA.

Academic All-District® honorees advance to the CSC Academic All-America® ballot. First- and second-team Academic All-America® honorees will be announced in late December. The CSC Academic All-District® teams include student-athletes who have reached at least sophomore academic and Athletic standing at his institution, maintain a 3.50 or higher cumulative grade point average, and at least in his second academic year at the institution (first year transfers are not eligible) while being competing members of the varsity travel squad.

The Division II and III CSC Academic All-America® programs are partially financially supported by the NCAA Division II and III national governance structures to assist CSC with handling the Awards fulfillment aspects for the 2022-23 Divisions II and III Academic All-America® programs .

Peyton Buckley

Second Team All-NSIC

Ranked second on Vikings and ninth in NSIC with 0.3 interceptions per game

Ranked 18 th in the NSIC in Solo tackles with 4.0 per game

in the NSIC in Solo tackles with 4.0 per game Scored two defensive touchdowns

Mitchell Goodbary

Second Team All-NSIC

Caught 19 passes for 220 yards

CJ James

Second Team All-NSIC

Started all 11 games at left guard

TJ Liggett

Second Team All-NSIC

Led Augustana with 7.4 tackles per game

Ranked 11th in the NSIC with 4.5 solo tackles per game

Ben Limburg

Totaled 45 kickoffs totaling 2,515 yards

Made a pair of field goals with distances from 28 and 33 yards

Went 12-for-12 on point-after attempts

Logan Uttecht

Ranked third on the Vikings with 449 receiving yards

Recorded three receiving touchdowns

That is, Weber

First Team All-NSIC

Led Augustana and ranked fourth in the NSIC with 0.4 interceptions per game

NSIC South Division Preseason Player of the Year

–GoAugie.com–