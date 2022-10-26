Seven area teams win playoff openers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Seven area teams are moving on after the first of two nights in the opening round of the high school volleyball state playoffs.

Bishop Kenny, Bolles, Christ’s Church, Fernandina Beach, Harvest Community and St. Johns Country Day all won their opening round matches on Tuesday night to advance to Friday night’s regional semifinals.

The first round was just about a perfect performance across the board. All but Fernandina Beach won their openers by sweep. And even the Pirates (20-5) needed just an extra game to end Beachside’s Inaugural season with a 3-1 win.

The second night of first-round games continues on Wednesday with Bartram Trail, Creekside, Middleburg, Ponte Vedra, Ridgeview and Stanton all in action.

Regional quarterfinals

Tuesday’s results

(Seeds and game scores listed in parentheses)

Region 1-4A

(1) Bishop Kenny 3, (8) Baker County 0 (25-13, 25-14, 25-11).

(5) Fernandina Beach 3, (4) Beachside 1.

(3) South Walton 3, (6) Keystone Heights 0 (25-11, 25-13, 25-13).

(2) Bolles 3, (7) Pensacola 0 (25-9, 25-21, 25-19).

Region 1-3A

(2) Trinity Christian 3, Tallahassee Maclay 0 (25-12, 25-11, 25-20).

(3) Trinity Prep 3, Providence 0 (25-16, 25-20, 25-19).

Region 1-2A

(4) Harvest Community 3, Beaches Chapel 0 (25-7, 25-10, 25-23).

(2) Christ’s Church 3, (7) University Christian 0 (25-22, 25-15, 25-10).

(3) St. Johns Country Day 3, (6) Countryside Christian 0 (25-16, 25-22, 25-17).

Regional semifinals

Friday’s schedule, all at 7 pm

Region 1-4A

(5) Fernandina Beach (20-5) at (1) Bishop Kenny (17-9)

(3) South Walton (16-10) at (2) Bolles (20-7)

Region 1-3A

(3) Trinity Prep (17-10) at (2) Trinity Christian (24-3)

Region 1-2A

(4) Harvest (13-9) at (1) Oak Hall (23-4)

(3) St. Johns Country Day (19-5) at (2) Christ’s Church (17-5)

Region 3-1A

(4) Hilliard (9-5) at (1) Aucilla Christian (20-3)

(3) Branford (19-6) at (2) Union County (18-7)