Setting small, achievable goals for the new year can go a long way

As the new year approaches, many are already beginning to finalize their New Year’s resolutions.

“I think we get inspired by the New Year. It’s an exciting time where we think about all the things that we’ve done in the past year and all the hopes and expectations we have for the next,” said Dr. Carla Schnitzlein, doctor of Osteopathic medicine and medical director of Natchaug Hospital. “I think it inspires us to want to change things, especially things that we might be struggling with or things that have historically been difficult.”

To ensure success this upcoming year, here are tips from local health experts on making your health and wellness resolutions a reality.

Start small

Most health-related resolutions are centered on broad goals, such as losing weight, quitting smoking, dieting or getting more active, said Carrie Marquardt, health and wellness director of Meriden-New Britain-Berlin YMCA and Crossfit Meriden.

However, after the “new year, new me” energy leaves, Marquardt explained that this “laundry list of things” can become overwhelming and may leave someone burnt out.

Instead, “pick the one thing that is your (biggest) concern, give it a couple of weeks and then start chipping away,” Marquardt said. “Once you adapt to one healthy habit, it has a trickle-down effect.”

Small, attainable resolutions such as walking once a day or changing out one food a day for a healthier one allows a person to celebrate their accomplishments while working towards their Ultimate goal.

As a way to start your fitness journey, for example, Marquardt suggested that rather than spending 20 minutes on your phone, take a 20-minute walk instead. Then, the following week go for a 30-minute walk, and so on. With each increase, the more comfortable you become with the training, the more you push yourself.

If walking isn’t your thing, then find the activity that is, she added.

“Set small, attainable goals for yourself because when you achieve them, you’re going to feel phenomenal. It’s going to make you feel great,” she said. “It’s going to give you the confidence to keep going and keep going and keep going.”

However, Marquardt emphasized Patience as results show in small increments over a long period. Nutrition and fitness are individualized journeys that impact people’s bodies differently, thus creating unique results. You must push yourself further out of your comfort zone after reaching each small goal to see them.

“Make those small changes, do things that are attainable to you, eat the foods you like to eat, exercise in the manner that you’d like to exercise and you will feel better about yourself, you’ll be comfortable doing that, it will help you to push forward,” Marquardt said.

Be active

Much like fitness resolutions, mental health-related ones require small steps and a lot of patience.

Schnitzlein, who uses they/them pronouns, said that the best way to approach your resolutions is by focusing on little actions rather than depriving yourself.

For example, if your goal is to complain less, start a Gratitude journal and write one positive thing a day, they said. Likewise, if you want to lose weight, work out just 10 minutes a day and slowly increase your workout time.

“Before you set the resolution, make sure you know what your action plan would be and to help keep you motivated, break it down into small achievable steps because we’re more likely to get excited when we meet those smaller goals rather than setting one big goal that we end up disappointed when it doesn’t come to fruition,” Schnitzlein said.

However, Schnitzlein added that taking time to rest, relax and celebrate the small victories, whatever they may be, is important.

“Depending on where we’re at in our lives that accomplishment might just be checking the mail or simply cooking a meal at home,” they said. “I think it’s important that we celebrate the little wins and the little things we do to keep ourselves healthy.”

Be kind

No matter the resolution, Schnitzlein said it is inevitable that you will experience a bad day.

In those moments of vulnerability, Schnitzlein emphasized the importance of being kind to yourself and acknowledging what you were able to accomplish that day. They recommend practicing positive self-talk, self-kindness and not punishing yourself for it.

“Today may not have been the day that I went and walked that mile, but maybe I walked for five minutes. That’s still a win,” Schnitzlein said. “So, reframing those moments where you don’t go all the way as it’s a step in progress can be helpful.”

To start, just set aside five minutes a day to do an activity you love, said Schnitzlein. Whether its gardening or playing with pets, they explained that giving yourself the time to decompress is crucial to self-care. They added that Gratitude Journals could be used to reflect on the things that went right that day and identify where boundaries need to be set.

Schnitzlein explained this method builds self-care “as part of our daily routine, so it becomes second nature to take care of ourselves.”

Resolutions

For their New Year’s resolution, Schnitzlein hopes to visit the Pottery studio more.

Meanwhile, Marquardt has yet to have a solid resolution plan. She knows that she wants to explore meditation and read more books. She hopes to help herself decompress from the stress of her busy life.

“I think slowing down a little bit and just taking some time to reflect and meditate would probably be one thing I’ve never really looked for in a resolution but, I think it is important with just how busy we are these days,” she said.

[email protected]

Reporter Cris Villalonga-Vivoni is a Corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Support RFA Reporters at the Record-Journal through a donation at https://bit.ly/ 3Pdb0re. To learn more about RFA, visit www.reportforamerica.org.