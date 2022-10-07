Setting Goals: Impulsive Goals Aren’t Helping You

When setting goals, it’s better to be intentional than impulsive. Taking a more thoughtful approach tends to boost resilience and drive success.







X









But what exactly does intentionality look like? How can you tell whether you’re sufficiently intentional in plotting your goal attainment?

There are many tools that help. Goal Planners — from digital platforms to handwritten Journals — guide go-getters to set, plan and track their goals in a methodical manner. Joining a peer support group — or enlisting a trusted friend or mentor — to encourage you to follow through can also spur progress.

“The Essence of being intentional is aligning your goal to something that’s bigger that you want to achieve,” said Amy Clark, author of “Growth Point.” Step back and identify why it matters to you and what’s at stake.

How do you ensure you’re more intentional in planning and setting goals?

Follow Three Steps

Intentionality doesn’t happen by accident. You have to proceed in small steps to advance towards a large goal.

Founder of Growth Minded Leadership Group in Middletown, Del., Clark suggests starting by acknowledging the goal’s importance to you. Then ask yourself, “What’s the cost of not doing this — or straying from it?” Next, establish what she calls “accountability partnerships” to propel you forward.

“It’s a structure where you reflect on it, ask tough questions and ask for help so that others hold you accountable,” Clark said.

Treat It Seriously

Declaring an objective is a good start, but it’s only a first step in setting goals. The real test is how you perceive it.

“You want to take ownership of it versus just throwing it out there,” said Chris Neck, an associate professor of management at Arizona State University. By thinking through the goal and fully buying into it, you’re more apt to expend more effort in devising a rigorous plan to achieve it.

Create Continuity When Setting Goals

Viewing your goal in isolation can backfire. Intentional goal-setters integrate their goal pursuit into the larger fabric of their life.

Neck cites the example of someone who wants to lose 20 pounds. Even if they do so, they may subsequently revert to the same poor habits and gain back the weight.

“It has to become more of a lifestyle versus a two-month part of life,” Neck said. “The intent is to create new long-term behaviors. The emphasis should be process-focused — what you need to do daily as part of a long-term process — and not outcome-focused where you stop after you accomplish or don’t accomplish it” within a short time frame.

Setting Goals: Write It Down

Commit your goal to writing. That alone adds heft to it.

“Typing or writing down your goal is better than keeping it in your head,” Neck said. “It becomes more specific and less fuzzy” when you jot it down and flesh out the details.

Define Your Scope

Intentional goals aren’t just thoughtfully rendered. They are also precise in their scope.

“You don’t want to spread yourself too thin,” Neck said. Rather than decide you want to sharpen your listening skills with everyone, for instance, narrow it down to listening better to your five-person project team at work. Then build on that goal over time.

Control Your Emotions

Reacting to the Highs and Lows of goal pursuit can stymie your intentionality when setting goals. Strive to maintain an even keel as events unfold and obstacles block your path.

“The Unexpected can get in the way,” Clark said. “Those Moments will happen,” so beware of letting emotional flare-ups interfere with your steely, long-term focus on goal attainment.

She adds that being intentional means directing your energy productively. When roadblocks occur, shift seamlessly rather than lash out at adversity.

Whatever You Do, Don’t Tell This CEO You Have A Problem

How To Spark That Ah-Ha Moment In Your Work

Inspirational Quotes: Julia Child, Tony Gaskins And Others

IBD Digital: Unlock IBD’s Premium Stock Lists, Tools And Analysis Today

MarketSmith: Research, Charts, Data And Coaching All In One Place