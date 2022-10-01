Setting goals for individual Boston Celtics in the 2022-23 NBA season

For some Boston Celtics players, it’s easy to come up with an idea of ​​how we want to see their 2022-23 season go, while others require a bit more context and nuance. For some players, it’s all about staying healthy until they are needed in the playoffs. Others need to add something (or several things) to their games.

Still others just need to show that they can stay on the floor, and that can oftentimes be simply doing less with the floor time that they are allotted, but also doing it better than they do when they try too hard to be good at everything.

To that end, the hosts of the CLNS Media “Celtics Lab” podcast teamed up with Comedian and noted Celtics fan Gary Gulman to take stock of the team’s training camp roster and set some individual goals for the players on the team.

They also talk about the early Returns from training camp, lingering unease from the Udoka affair, and the news of late, so be sure to join Justin Quinn, Cameron Tabatabaie, and Alex Goldberg as we sort through the potential of the 2022-23 Boston Celtics.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

Related

Will suspended Boston Celtics head Coach Ime Udoka ever Coach in the NBA again?

Is the Boston Celtics’ 2022-23 campaign ruined before it even begins?

Boston Celtics’ Jaylen Brown replies to fan comments on the internet

Despite late-offseason tumult, ESPN projects the Boston Celtics as the East’s top seed in 2022-23

‘Everybody takes pride in guarding their yard,’ claims Jayson Tatum on the Boston Celtics’ defensive focus

Celtics Lab 144: Talking training camp and setting season goals with Gary Gulman

List

Every player in Boston Celtics history who wore No. 41

List

What are the Boston Celtics best and worst contracts heading into the 2022-23 NBA season?

List

Boston Celtics release FULL 2022-23 preseason roster

List

Every player in Boston Celtics history who wore No. 23

Frank Ramsey Boston Celtics

Story Originally appeared on Celtics Wire