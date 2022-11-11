Seton wins Division I OHSAA girls soccer state title with goal by Shannon Ott

COLUMBUS, Ohio – It was a day of firsts for the Seton girls soccer program, as the first goal of the Division I state Championship game was enough to earn the Saints their first state title with a 1-0 win over Strongsville.

With just under 12 minutes to play in the second half, senior midfielder Shannon Ott took a pass from Makenzie Carle and shot it past Strongsville goalkeeper Abby Kudla for the game’s only goal.

