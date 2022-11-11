Seton wins Division I OHSAA girls soccer state title with goal by Shannon Ott

COLUMBUS, Ohio – It was a day of firsts for the Seton girls soccer program, as the first goal of the Division I state Championship game was enough to earn the Saints their first state title with a 1-0 win over Strongsville.

With just under 12 minutes to play in the second half, senior midfielder Shannon Ott took a pass from Makenzie Carle and shot it past Strongsville goalkeeper Abby Kudla for the game’s only goal.

Carle had taken an outlet pass and raced up the right side before firing the ball through the box in front of Kudla on what looked to be a pass intended for Lexi O’Shea. But when O’Shea fell and wasn’t able to make contact with the ball, Ott was there to clean it up for the Saints.

Goalkeeper Riley Tarvin kept a clean sheet for Seton with seven saves, including several big saves in the second half with the game still tied 0-0. Early in the second half, Tarvin made a diving save on a point blank shot and then watched as Strongsville got the rebound and shot it over the net to keep the game scoreless.

The shots and shots on goal were nearly even, with Seton (20-3-1) holding a slight edge in both at 17-16 and 8-7.

But one of the biggest problems all game for the Mustangs was their ability to stay onside. Seton forced Strongsville into nine offsides calls, negating a number of scoring chances throughout the game. Seton was called for offsides just twice.

Strongsville (17-3-3) was looking to win its second state championship in three years after hoisting the trophy in 2020 for the fifth time in school history.