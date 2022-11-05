Seton High School girls soccer team beats MND in Ohio Playoffs

What the Seton Saints lacked in Championship experience, they made up for with tenacity and Offensive talent.

Sophomore Lexi O’Shea’s goal with 1:08 to play in regulation lifted the Saints to a 4-3 win over Mount Notre Dame Saturday afternoon in an OHSAA Division I girls soccer regional final at Lakota East. Seton, 18-3-1 overall, won its first regional title and will play either Dublin Jerome or Olentangy Orange Tuesday in the state semifinals. Those teams kick off at 4 pm Saturday.

MND, the 2021 state champion, finishes 14-3-3.

“These girls have been working hard all year,” Seto head Coach John Volker said. “It’s the best team I have ever coached as far as being a team. Everybody is in it for one goal, and that is a state championship. These girls are absolutely phenomenal. They pick up after each other. Everything is about the team.”

