Seton High School girls soccer team beats MND in Ohio Playoffs

What the Seton Saints lacked in Championship experience, they made up for with tenacity and Offensive talent.

Sophomore Lexi O’Shea’s goal with 1:08 to play in regulation lifted the Saints to a 4-3 win over Mount Notre Dame Saturday afternoon in an OHSAA Division I girls soccer regional final at Lakota East. Seton, 18-3-1 overall, won its first regional title and will play either Dublin Jerome or Olentangy Orange Tuesday in the state semifinals. Those teams kick off at 4 pm Saturday.

MND, the 2021 state champion, finishes 14-3-3.

“These girls have been working hard all year,” Seto head Coach John Volker said. “It’s the best team I have ever coached as far as being a team. Everybody is in it for one goal, and that is a state championship. These girls are absolutely phenomenal. They pick up after each other. Everything is about the team.”

O’Shea notched her 13th goal of the season by firing a long shot on target with time winding down, just moments after MND keeper Allie Lammers made a diving save on a header from close range by freshman Olivia Hausfeld.

“I was pretty far out but I had enough space to shoot it,” O’Shea said. “It’s very exciting. I was super excited to get the winning goal.”

MND had beaten the Saints 5-0 on Sept. 28 after they drew 1-1 16 days earlier. The Saints trailed by one goal twice in the regional final, 1-0 and 3-2, but they knew they could rally.

“They did beat us once so we knew it was going to be a battle,” said senior Shannon Ott. “Since we had played them twice before, we knew their strategies. We came in with background knowledge and knew what we had to do.”

O’Hara and Ott came into the game as one of five Saints with nine goals or more, helping the Saints average nearly four goals per contest.

The teams scored less than 10 seconds apart in the 19thth minute. MND junior Avery May opened the scoring by getting the ball for a one-on-one opportunity against Seton keeper Riley Tarvin and beating her with Patience and good footwork for her eighth goal of 2022.

Ott scored her 10th of the season for Seton is a long shot less than 10 seconds later.

“We were against the wind when I shot it, so I really didn’t expect it to find the upper 90 but it got in,” Ott said. “It was great.”

Seton took the lead three minutes later when Hausfeld took a crossing pass in front of the goal and scored from close range. Seton led at halftime, 2-1, and had the wind advantage, as high Winds swirled towards the MND net for most of the second half.

Against the wind, MND scored twice to take the lead. With 26 minutes left, Allison Burkey converted a penalty kick for her second goal of the season. Three minutes later, Emma Hagarty scored her first of the year by collecting a pass behind the defense on a well-timed through ball and, similar to May’s goal, patiently worked to get an open shot past the keeper.

With 15 minutes left, Seton got a corner kick. Junior Millie Cluxton had trouble keeping the ball from moving before kicking as the wind kept Bowling it away. Once she succeeded, she hit a low line drive to the far post. The first shot ricocheted to Hausfeld, who buried it from close range. Hausfeld, a freshman, entered the game with one goal for the year.

Being down a goal in the second half was no obstacle for the Saints.

“I have five of the best Offensive players in the city. Any one of them can score, any one of them can assist. They work for each other,” Volker said. “We chose the wind in the second half, and with the talent that we have here, I knew we were going to get two goals. Nothing was going to stop these girls.”

The Cougars played without standout senior Peyton Kohls, a Xavier commit and one of the top players in the state who fueled last season’s title run. She missed the game after tearing an ACL in last weekend’s district final. Seto’s players and coaches went to greet her and hug her after the game.