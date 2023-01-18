Seton Hall vs. UConn odds, line: 2023 college basketball picks, Jan. 18 predictions from proven model

A Big East battle is on tap between the Seton Hall Pirates and the No. 15 Connecticut Huskies at 6:30 pm ET on Wednesday at the Prudential Center. Seton Hall is 11-8 overall and 4-4 in conference play, while UConn is 15-4 overall and has a matching 4-4 ​​record in the league. After beginning the season with 14 wins in a row and surging to No. 2 in the AP Top 25, Connecticut has now lost four of five.

Meanwhile, Seton Hall has ripped off three conference wins in a row during Shaheen Holloway's first season at the helm of the program. However, the Huskies are favored by 5.5 points in the latest Seton Hall vs. UConn odds and the over/under is set at 135.

Seton Hall vs. UConn spread: Seton Hall +5.5

Seton Hall vs. UConn over/under: 135 points

Seton Hall vs. UConn money line: Seton Hall +178, UConn -222

What you need to know about Seton Hall

The Pirates are coming off a 71-67 win over DePaul on Saturday in Chicago. KC Ndefo had a double-double on 16 points and 12 rebounds, while Al-Amir Dawes had 15 points in the win. Femi Odukale grabbed five Offensive rebounds off the bench and finished with 12 points of his own.

During the current three-game winning streak, Seton Hall is only allowing opponents to shoot 33.7% from the floor and 23.9% from the 3-point line. That’s a good sign that the team’s four first-year transfers in the rotation are beginning to buy into Holloway’s defensive philosophies.

What you need to know about UConn

Connecticut began its season at 14-0, but the Rails have come off in recent weeks. The Huskies suffered their first loss on New Year’s Eve against Xavier and have now lost four of five, with all four of those losses coming by double-digits and three coming on the road.

On Sunday, Connecticut lost its first home game of the season 85-74 against St. John’s. Jordan Hawkins poured in 31 points in the loss and Adama Sanogo managed a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Sanogo is averaging 17.3 points per game this season, while Hawkins is averaging 15.4.

