Seton Hall vs. Rutgers prediction, odds

The Seton Hall Pirates take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Seton Hall Rutgers Prediction and pick.

The Seton Hall Pirates and Rutgers Scarlet Knights will bring a big New Jersey flavor to this game. Shaheen Holloway comes to Seton Hall from Saint Peters, the New Jersey-based Catholic school which made history at the 2022 NCAA Tournament. Holloway led Saint Peter’s to the Elite Eight, making Saint Peter’s the first No. 15 seed in NCAA Tournament history to reach the Elite Eight. The 2013 Florida Gulf Coast Eagles were a No. 15 seed, and they reached the Sweet 16. Holloway was able to go one step more, making a name for himself and becoming the clear favorite for the Seton Hall job when Kevin Willard chose to go to Maryland, a job which was on his Radar screen for a long time. It was well known within the industry that Willard wanted to go to Maryland. Holloway, having already established a base of operations in New Jersey and knowing how to Recruit the state and the larger collection of urban areas in the big-city Northeast, was a natural fit for Seton Hall, which is trying to return to the Final Four for the first time since 1989, when PJ Carlesimo led the Pirates to the NCAA Tournament national Championship game and came one basket short of winning in overtime against Michigan.

Holloway got his Saint Peter’s teams to play great halfcourt defense. This was the effort and energy which shut down Kentucky in the first round and continued to fight past higher-seeded teams in two other NCAA Tournament wins. The Peacocks contained a big, muscular Purdue team in the Sweet 16 to reach the Elite Eight. Seton Hall is hoping that the Saint Peter’s formula — with trademark Jersey toughness — can translate to the Big East and to this game against Rutgers.

Rutgers is coming off an absolutely Brutal loss to Ohio State on a Circus 3-pointer at the final Horn which should not have counted. The Ohio State player who hit the shot was out of bounds and did not establish himself in bounds when catching the inbounds pass. This was a raging controversy and a bitter pill to swallow for a Rutgers team which was a 6.5-point underdog and was about to win outright, but lost a Big Ten road game under brutal circumstances.

Rutgers is unbeaten at home in Piscataway this season. The Scarlet Knights play in one of the best home buildings in the Big Ten. Coach Steve Pikiell needs to get his players to fully digest and process the Ohio State loss, clean the slate on a mental level, and refocus in full for this game. The Scarlet Knights can’t allow themselves to take the court lamenting what happened a few days ago in Columbus, Ohio.

College Basketball Odds: Seton Hall-Rutgers Odds

Seton Hall Pirates: +7.5 (-102)

Rutgers Scarlet Knights: -7.5 (-118)

Over: 130.5 (-114)

Under: 130.5 (-106)

Why Seton Hall Could Cover the Spread

This team is going to be amped up for Rutgers. While Rutgers is clearly a better team, Seton Hall will empty the tank for this game and play accordingly.

Why Rutgers Could Cover the Spread

The Scarlet Knights are tough to beat at home. They will also be mad after the Ohio State game and will respond with passion in this Jersey street fight.

Final Seton Hall-Rutgers Prediction & Pick

This game should be closed. Both teams will go after it on the defensive end of the court. The nature of the battle lends itself to a close game, so Seton Hall is the pick.

Final Seton Hall-Rutgers Prediction & Pick: Seton Hall +7.5