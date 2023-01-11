Seton Hall v Creighton: Free Live Stream Women’s College Basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

This season, Seton Hall (13-4) is making its case to join the top rankings in Women’s college basketball with its play. The Pirates are 2-1 against ranked teams, 6-1 in the Big East and have played steady basketball since an early season three-game skid looked to completely derail their season. They take on another tough team that was just ranked in the top 25 but slipped out this week in Creighton (10-5), who are off to a slow start in conference play through seven games going 4-3 overall. This is a big game in the conference to determine who the real contenders to UConn are going to be this season.

Game Date: Jan. 11, 2023

Game Time: 9:00 pm ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

The Pirates are coming off a win over 24th-ranked St. John’s (72-51) for their second win over a ranked opponent this season as Big East play ramps up.

Since their three-game slide early, the Pirates have gone 11-1 in their last 12 games only losing to the ninth-ranked Huskies in their first game against them and their only conference loss so far.

They have won games in a variety of ways over their last 12 games with huge double-digit wins and close battles testing their metal.

All season, they have been led by senior Lauren Park-Lane who creates all the offense with her 20.4 points and 6.5 assists per game. She has been electric on offense, pacing the Pirates to become real contenders in the Big East.

