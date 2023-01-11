Seton Hall v Creighton: Free Live Stream Women’s College Basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

This season, Seton Hall (13-4) is making its case to join the top rankings in Women’s college basketball with its play. The Pirates are 2-1 against ranked teams, 6-1 in the Big East and have played steady basketball since an early season three-game skid looked to completely derail their season. They take on another tough team that was just ranked in the top 25 but slipped out this week in Creighton (10-5), who are off to a slow start in conference play through seven games going 4-3 overall. This is a big game in the conference to determine who the real contenders to UConn are going to be this season.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button