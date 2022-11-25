Seton Hall sinks the Tigers on a 3-pointer at the buzzer

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Memphis basketball team needed everyone Thursday.

Inside a half-full, but no less raucous, State Farm Field House at the ESPN Events Invitational, the Tigers got something from every player available. But it wasn’t enough.

Seton Hall’s Tyrese Samuel banked in a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift the Pirates to a 70-69 win. Samuel finished with 14 points, seven of which came in the final 70 seconds. As physical a game as Memphis (2-2) has played in this season, Penny Hardaway’s Tigers waded through DeAndre Williams fouling out with more than eight minutes left in the game, overcame 17 turnovers and battled through multiple injuries to the likes of Kendric Davis , Alex Lomax and Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu, leading 69-67 with 2.3 seconds left on the clock — only to come up short.

