Seton Hall Prep NJ soccer takes out Bergen Catholic in section final

WEST ORANGE – Bergen Catholic lost the battle, but won the respect of the No. 1 team in the state.

And why not after a valiant effort to close out the program’s deepest postseason run in decades?

Javier Torres scored twice for the Crusaders, but Seton Hall Prep had all the answers in a 5-3 win on Wednesday in the Non-Public A North soccer championship. The Pirates celebrated their fourth straight Sectional title by singing the alma mater with their student section at the Kelly Athletic Complex.

Seton Hall Prep will head down to Franklin High School on Saturday to battle South Champion Christian Brothers Academy in the state championship.

“It does feel amazing,” Pirates Coach Marty Berman said. “First of all, it never gets old. It’s a great feeling. All the credit to Bergen Catholic. They played super. They got some kids who can really play.”

Berman added: “We put in the first two and a lesser team would have folded. They came back at us.”

Seton Hall Prep led from start to finish with two goals from striker Eddie Krupski and six saves from Lyndhurst native Aidan Donovan. But Bergen Catholic did not look out of place against a team ranked 12th in the Nation by Prep Soccer. The Crusaders picked up steam after an early goal from Sebastian Ortega and tied Seton Hall Prep in shots on goal, with nine.

“We’re all proud of our guys for getting this far,” Bergen Catholic Coach Pete Berkanish said. “Unfortunately, we didn’t get to Saturday and that was our goal, but we did play well right through October and the beginning of November. It got us here. And there’s not many teams playing today.”

What it means

Seton Hall Prep (19-2) will have a chance to win its third straight group title this weekend. If successful, the Pirates would finish unbeaten against in-state competition for the second straight year.

Getting back to this point was no guarantee for the West Orange school after graduating nine senior starters from a team that beat CBA to cap its 2021 season.

“They work really hard,” Berman said. “They believe in each other. All those cliches about fighting for each other. The team lives up to that and they’ve got some skill. We can play.”

Bergen Catholic (15-5-1) still made history despite being eliminated by Seton Hall Prep for the third straight time.

This was the Crusaders’ first trip to the Sectional Championship since 1999 when former MLS star Alecko Eskandarian roamed the halls in Oradell. Eskandarian called the Crusaders during their training session on Tuesday to cheer on his high school club.

“I think our guys were prepared,” Berkanish said. “I was very proud of the fact with how hard we played throughout the entire game right to the end.”

Turning points

Seton Hall Prep took command in the first half with goals by Luca Chirichiello and Krupski in the first 15 minutes.

Ortega cut the Pirates lead in half with a clean strike from the right side Midway through the half, but the home side regained control with Wil Bauer tipping in a rebound to make it 3-1 in the 28th minute.

Krupski tacked on his team-leading 21st goal after the break by heading in a cross from Marcus Brozon.

“He’s the best player in the state,” Donovan said. “He’s got the fastest shot I’ve ever faced. Pings Corners with his left and right foot.”

Seton Hall Prep midfielder Joaquin Niehenke added one more goal for good measure in the 70th minute before leading a Parade to high-five the home fans.

“I was anticipating a lot today with two crowds screaming and our guys were loud,” Donovan said. “You could feel it in your chest. It was so exciting. I got the adrenaline rush. It’s so fun to play in.”