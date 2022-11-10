Seton Hall Prep NJ soccer takes out Bergen Catholic in section final

WEST ORANGE – Bergen Catholic lost the battle, but won the respect of the No. 1 team in the state.

And why not after a valiant effort to close out the program’s deepest postseason run in decades?

Javier Torres scored twice for the Crusaders, but Seton Hall Prep had all the answers in a 5-3 win on Wednesday in the Non-Public A North soccer championship. The Pirates celebrated their fourth straight Sectional title by singing the alma mater with their student section at the Kelly Athletic Complex.

Seton Hall Prep will head down to Franklin High School on Saturday to battle South Champion Christian Brothers Academy in the state championship.

“It does feel amazing,” Pirates Coach Marty Berman said. “First of all, it never gets old. It’s a great feeling. All the credit to Bergen Catholic. They played super. They got some kids who can really play.”

Berman added: “We put in the first two and a lesser team would have folded. They came back at us.”

Seton Hall Prep hosts Bergen Catholic in a soccer Sectional final in West Orange on Wednesday November 9, 2022. Marty Berman, head Coach for Seton Hall Prep, holds up the Trophy after beating Bergen Catholic 5-3.

Seton Hall Prep led from start to finish with two goals from striker Eddie Krupski and six saves from Lyndhurst native Aidan Donovan. But Bergen Catholic did not look out of place against a team ranked 12th in the Nation by Prep Soccer. The Crusaders picked up steam after an early goal from Sebastian Ortega and tied Seton Hall Prep in shots on goal, with nine.

