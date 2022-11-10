Seton Hall basketball’s Holloway era opens with a romp of Monmouth

NEWARK – Shortly before the opening tip, Shaheen Holloway quick-stepped down the line in front of his bench, embracing each player.

Then Seton Hall’s new basketball Coach son assumed his customary starting station at the corner of the court, taking it all in just for a moment.

They didn’t stay there long.

Holloway was in constant motion during his debut at the helm of his alma mater. And so was his team. Taking cues from their animated skipper, the Pirates pressed and pushed the ball at every turn, steamrolling Monmouth 79-52 Wednesday before a crowd of about 7,000 at the Prudential Center.

The frenetic, sloppy, sometimes exhilarating, always intense pace marked a 180-degree turn from the 12-year tenure of Holloway’s predecessor and former colleague, Kevin Willard, whose squads used full-court pressure only as an occasional rhythm-changer and ran as a change of pace, not a staple.

“We played a lot faster,” senior forward Tyrese Samuel said. “When we got stops, guys were really pushing the ball and getting into our offense quicker. I feel like our team likes it a lot. We have a lot of athletes who can get out and go.”

One thing is certain: There was never a dull moment. The Pirates forced 23 turnovers and committed 20. They reached the free-throw line 39 times but only converted 59 percent of the time. They grabbed 16 Offensive boards but also yielded 16.

Holloway’s first postgame comments were criticisms of his team’s rebounding and free-throw shooting, which echoed what he told his players in the locker room.

“This was definitely an important win for him, being his first win at Seton Hall,” junior forward Dre Davis said, “but Coach Sha being the Coach that he is, he expects more from us, so we have to expect more from ourselves .”

Some historical notes:

Seton Hall is 14-0 all-time against Monmouth and Holloway is 7-3 against Monmouth head Coach King Rice dating to their days as MAAC rivals. They are good friends and shared a heartfelt pregame embrace and talk.

The Hall has won 13 straight home openers, dating back to the end of Bobby Gonzalez’s tenure.

Holloway is the second Hall grad to sit in the Pirates’ lead chair, joining the legendary Richie Regan, who helmed the program from 1960-1970. He is one of four Pirate alums currently leading Division I programs. All four won their openers, including Donald Copeland, whose Wagner Squad stunned Temple on the road Monday.

FIVE TAKEAWAYS

1-Ten deep

As advertised, Holloway used all 10 of his available Scholarship players for at least 16 minutes. All 10 scored, eight grabbed rebounds, eight recorded assists, and seven notched steals.

“It keeps a fresh five guys on the court,” junior forward Dre Davis said. “We’ll be able to press up a lot and play faster. A lot of teams can’t go that deep.”

The starting lineup of Kadary Richmond, Jamir Harris, Femi Odukale, KC NDefo and Tyrese Samuel, plus sixth man Al-Amir Dawes, featured five metropolitan-area guys with an emphasis on experience.

Another similarity to Holloway’s program at Saint Peter’s: balance is the buzzword. The offense runs through no one in particular. Even the ball-handling was a shared function, with Richmond taking the lead but by no means dominating the ball. On the whole the Pirates shared it pretty well and took good shots within the flow.

With no “go-to” guy, Holloway is free to substitute liberally for defensive purposes. And he does.

“We had a couple of guys who were winded early and asked to come out, and this is how it’s going to be,” Holloway said. “That’s how I want to play. I want to play 10 guys.”

2. Eye-opening Rookies

It’s been six years since the Pirates have Featured an impact freshman (Myles Powell in 2016-17), and while no one is expecting that kind of production from Tae Davis and Jaquan Sanders, the Rookies appear capable of contributing.

Tae Davis, the 6-foot-9 Younger brother of Dre, looks like a Menace as a slasher. He racked up 11 points and eight boards, shot 5-of-7 from the field and was lightning-fast to the hole. His upside appears to be enormous.

“He’s an unbelievable talent,” Samuel said. “We’ve just got to see more of him.”

Here’s all you need to know: Holloway singled him out for praise afterwards, unprompted.

“I was happy with Tae Davis’ second half; he got in foul trouble early and he came out in the second half to kind of show why I’m high on him,” Holloway said.

Sanders is a shooter, and his stroke was evident as he sank 2-of-4 3-pointers.

“They’re going to play,” Holloway said. “I’m happy for Tae. He had a rough first half and he came out in the second half and he showed what I think he can be capable of, and Jaquan can shoot the basketball, so I’m happy for him as well .”

3. Three more who impressed

Tray Jackson put up numbers with 12 points and five rebounds, and the 6-foot-10 junior certainly looks comfortable with the pace, although Monmouth has no one remotely suited for dealing with the explosive wing.

“It’s definitely pretty natural for me,” he said of the tempo. “I’m pretty comfortable getting the ball off the rim and just going.”

Notably, Jackson did not float on the Perimeter hunting for 3-pointers. All of his buckets came inside the arc. With power forward Alexis Yetna sidelined indefinitely with a knee injury (he was walking with a limp along the bench), the Pirates need their tallest player closer to the rim.

“I thought Tray came in and gave us great minutes off the bench,” Holloway said. “With him, it’s a work in progress too because I’ve got him playing a couple of positions, so he’s got to understand that. But to his credit, he’s accepted it,

Dre Davis, a Louisville transfer, displayed glue guy potential, setting screens, making the extra pass, attacking the glass, and defending well. They tallied eight points, six rebounds and two assists.

For Monmouth, junior forward Myles Foster racked up 18 points and 15 boards. The Brooklyn native is the Hawks’ most experienced player and should be a consistent force for them as they step up in class in the Colonial Athletic Association.

4. Engaged crowd

Holloway has clearly energized the students, who offered a roar when they came out of the tunnel and another during introductions. Season tickets ticked up considerably in the offseason and student-fan interest has been at an all-time high. Certainly, the way this team plays should keep them engaged.

“I’m super excited and happy these students came out, especially on a Wednesday night,” the Coach said. “I’m excited for them. They’ve embraced me, they’ve been great. All I can say is keep coming out, keep being loud and keep supporting us.”

On a personal level, though, Holloway kept his feelings at bay.

“You know what? Before the game, I had no emotion,” he said. “I really didn’t. I was eager to get out there, eager to see how these guys were going to play. Right now, I’m on to the next one. I’m worried about Saint Peter’s.

5. Saint Peter’s Reunion next

It was a nice touch of Holloway and KC Ndefo to return to Saint Peter’s for Monday’s ring and banner ceremony. They’re always going to be Peacock legends. So the backdrop for a good story is there Saturday when Saint Peter’s visits the Rock in a resumption of this traditional regional rivalry. But it will be all business once the ball goes up, and Saint Peter’s is a couple of cuts better than Monmouth, which is clearly rebuilding.

“It’s like every other game,” Holloway said. “There’s no difference for me, man. I’m locked in right now, I’m just worried about our guys getting better every time we step on the court. It doesn’t matter who we play against.”

Expect a crowd of close to 10,000 and a stiffer test for the host.

Jerry Carino has covered the New Jersey sports scene since 1996 and the college basketball beat since 2003. He is an Associated Press Top 25 voter. Contact him at [email protected].