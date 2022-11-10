Seton Hall basketball’s Holloway era opens with a romp of Monmouth

NEWARK – Shortly before the opening tip, Shaheen Holloway quick-stepped down the line in front of his bench, embracing each player.

Then Seton Hall’s new basketball Coach son assumed his customary starting station at the corner of the court, taking it all in just for a moment.

They didn’t stay there long.

Holloway was in constant motion during his debut at the helm of his alma mater. And so was his team. Taking cues from their animated skipper, the Pirates pressed and pushed the ball at every turn, steamrolling Monmouth 79-52 Wednesday before a crowd of about 7,000 at the Prudential Center.

The frenetic, sloppy, sometimes exhilarating, always intense pace marked a 180-degree turn from the 12-year tenure of Holloway’s predecessor and former colleague, Kevin Willard, whose squads used full-court pressure only as an occasional rhythm-changer and ran as a change of pace, not a staple.

“We played a lot faster,” senior forward Tyrese Samuel said. “When we got stops, guys were really pushing the ball and getting into our offense quicker. I feel like our team likes it a lot. We have a lot of athletes who can get out and go.”

