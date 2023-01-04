Seton Hall basketball walloped at Creighton

Don’t let the record fool you. Creighton’s basketball team is legit at full strength, and the Jays dropped the hammer on Seton Hall Tuesday.

Under a hailstorm of 11 3-pointers, the Pirates melted down in all phases and suffered an 83-61 body slam in Omaha.

Seton Hall (8-8 overall, 1-4 Big East) was in the game early but things went off the rails after Kadary Richmond picked up his second foul. The junior point guard had been playing at an all-Big East level, averaging 18.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists in conference play. It’s become apparent how reliant the Hall is on him.

Creighton (9-6, 3-1) is firing on all cylinders after the return of ace big man Ryan Kalkbrenner from illness. The 7-footer tallied 17 points, eight rebounds and six blocks.

Junior guard Femi Odukale scored 16 points on 7-of-11 shooting to pace the Pirates, who swept Creighton last season and have won four times in Omaha over the past decade.

3 THOUGHTS

Jan 3, 2023; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Creighton Bluejays center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) dunks over Seton Hall Pirates forward Tray Jackson (1) in the first half at CHI Health Center Omaha.

1. The wheels came off when the subs came in.

After getting good results from a tightened rotation in Saturday’s win over St. John’s, Holloway used nine guys early against Creighton to ill effect. Granted, matchups change, but after a strong sixth-man showing against the Johnnies, Dre Davis didn’t come in with the first wave of subs Tuesday. And Holloway tried to ride Tray Jackson at backup center for five minutes, but it was a Bloodbath against Kalkbrenner. Creighton pulled away and never looked back.

