Seton Hall basketball romped at Marquette, backs to the wall

Seton Hall basketball has opened the Big East schedule 0-3 for the first time since 2009-10, Bobby Gonzalez’s last season at the helm.

After Tuesday’s 83-69 shellacking at Marquette, the Pirates (7-7 overall, 0-3 Big East) are staring at a must-win when St. John’s visits Prudential Center Saturday.

Marquette (10-4, 2-1), which has beaten the Hall three straight times since Shaka Smart took the reins, jumped out to a 16-5 lead and controlled things from there.

“Don’t know how we start the game like this,” Seton Hall Coach Shaheen Holloway told his team in a first-half huddle, as broadcast on Fox Sports 1. “There is no sense of urgency with this team at all…We have too many older guys to be playing the way we are.”

THREE THOUGHTS

Marquette's Stevie Mitchell passes around Seton Hall's Dre Davis during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

1-Starting lineup backfired

Holloway has been tinkering with his starting five in an effort to find the right combination. Starting Dre Davis for KC Ndefo was not it. The Hall fell into a 13-5 hole with Davis, Kadary Richmond, Al Dawes, Femi Odukale and Tyrese Samuel on the floor. Only when the second unit came in, led by Ndefo and Tray Jackson, did the contest stabilize.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button